Thomistic Institute Unveils New ‘Aquinas 101’ Video Series

The Thomistic Institute will release a new video series, “Aquinas 101: Science and Faith” Tuesday, which will explore the compatibility of modern science and the Catholic faith. It will address questions that have arisen about how scientific advances fit in with faith, asking questions like “has modern science made faith in God impossible?” and “does belief in miracles and traditional dogmas require us to deny scientific evidence, or abandon the scientific method?” The series comes after the Thomistic Institute’s fall 2019 launch of their Aquinas 101 series, a free course of short videos that introduce the viewer to St. Thomas Aquinas’s system of thought.

Dominican Father Dominic Legge, the director of the Thomistic Institute which is based out of the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C, told the Register how the series came about, what questions it will explore, and how theologians and scientific experts worked together to make these topics accessible.

How did you design this series?

The Thomistic Institute for a number of years now has had ongoing, high-level conversations and academic conferences between Dominican priests who are theologians and philosophers and high level scientists. In fact, some of the Dominican priests are also high level scientists. One of the fruits of those conversations was the realization that there is a need for a sustained intellectual project to work through some of these questions in the light of the principles that you get from St. Thomas Aquinas, which we are convinced are perennial principles that give the mind real traction in grasping the truth of reality around us and the Supreme reality, who is God.

In the fall of 2019, we launched a very successful video series called Aquinas 101, which has been running now for a year and a half, and has over 100 short YouTube videos explaining the thought of Thomas Aquinas to people who want to approach him for the first time with animations and supplemental readings and the opportunity to ask a Dominican friar your questions. That was successful far beyond our expectations.

In light of the work we were doing with science and faith with the scientists and the success we’d had with Aquinas 101, we thought this would be a perfect way to join those two projects and try and make accessible to people today through YouTube, some of the ongoing work that we are doing to address these questions at the intersection of science and faith.

So concretely speaking to prepare the series, we gathered a working group of scientists and philosophers and theologians, and then we identified a list of the hot topic questions that we knew people would want to answer and then a list of the subjects we would need to treat if we were going to answer those questions. The questions have to do with how the scientific method gives us knowledge compared with how philosophy gives us knowledge and how faith and divine revelation give us knowledge and also questions about evolution and creation, divine Providence, the human soul, human freedom, the classic reflections from St. Thomas on causality and form, on chance and determinacy, on miracles and creation.

What are some of the prevalent misconceptions today about the relationship of faith and science?

The first would be the thought that science has positively disproven the faith or has debunked the Bible. This is one of the first things that we commonly encounter and I think most people have heard these kinds of arguments. Implicit in that is an assumption about how we come to know things and some people might assume that only what science proves counts as true knowledge and that’s also a very questionable assumption which is not warranted by the scientific method that if you followed it strictly would radically constrict the knowledge that we have including on some very important questions. So, for example, whether my family loves me is not a question that science can answer. Science can build a nuclear weapon, but it can’t answer whether it’s moral to use it.

There are also lots of particular questions that science has made great progress on that might seem to undermine traditional Christian beliefs. So, for example, the development of the theory of evolution has prompted some people to question whether God created the world and specifically human beings, and also to raise questions about our first parents and the doctrine of original sin.

Quantum mechanics has prompted some people to question whether traditional philosophical ideas like what’s known as the principle of non-contradiction, that something cannot be both true and false at the same time, still hold. Discoveries in neuroscience have caused people to question whether humans are really free and even whether we really have a soul. There’s many more questions beyond these about how to read the ancient texts that we find in the Bible, whether miracles are possible, whether sin is real and also forgiveness. Even whether machines, like computers or robots, could in some sense become persons by means of artificial intelligence.

It was precisely questions like these that led us to come up with a series. Many of us Dominicans know lots of people who having been exposed to some of these ideas, whether in the contemporary university or in other ways now have real questions and sometimes are caught in a kind of web of perplexity because the fact that science has made great advances is obvious to us and its power and usefulness is evident all around us. When you hear proponents of these great technical advances raising questions about more fundamental issues, issues dealing with faith and with philosophy, it’s very easy to find yourself caught in a web of questions and perplexities that might start to hinder your living of the Christian life. So, we thought it was very important to try and address some of these things.

What are some significant ways Catholics have contributed to science and how is that highlighted in the series?

One of the things that we thought would be important is not only the intellectual content of the videos, but also the witness value of having serious scientists talking about faith and showing people that in a very real way, it’s possible to be a high level contemporary scientist who is a strong practicing Catholic and that there’s no internal contradiction in that. In fact, there are more practicing Christian believers in the scientific community than you might think. But specifically, to your question, we will highlight some important Catholic scientists from the past who have made great contributions and one of the best examples of that is the scientist who first proposed the theory of the Big Bang who was a Catholic priest, Father Georges Lemaitre. While his discovery was strictly in the realm of science, it was the mentality that he had as a Catholic that kept his mind open to question the then reigning assumption of a static universe, and therefore to discover the strong evidence that the universe is expanding and in fact probably in its earliest moments was extremely compact.

How can science bolster faith and vice versa?

The best account of the relationship between faith and reason and therefore also of faith and science was articulated by our patron, St. Thomas Aquinas, who held that knowing reality by the light of natural reason and using all of the powers of the human intellect to come to know that reality leads us to the truth. This is profoundly the conviction of contemporary science, as well. Aquinas held that that light of natural reason comes from God who is also the source of faith and so there can be no conflict between what reason discovers as true if it is working well, if it is really doing its job correctly and what faith teaches us is true. That means we should expect to find, and we do find, in fact, convergences between what reason and science discover and what the faith teaches is true. Of course, science cannot prove the faith, nor is the faith simply a replacement for doing the hard work that reason and science set before us to investigate the world with all the powers of our minds.

Who is the intended audience of the series? Is it more beneficial to those with a prior background in theology or science?

We are aiming this series at anyone interested in these questions and we’re not presupposing any special knowledge, whether of science of philosophy or of theology. The goal really is to provide a kind of primer to anyone who wants to learn more about science and faith.

Who are the experts featured in this science and faith series and what are their backgrounds?

The two primary scientists in the first few videos are Dr. Karin Oberg, who is a professor of astronomy at Harvard and Father Thomas Davenport, who is a professor at the Angelicum in Rome with a Ph.D. in physics from Stanford. They are collaborating with Father James Brent, who is a philosopher at the Dominican House of Studies, Father Thomas Joseph White, who is a theology professor in Rome, and myself. We will have the involvement of other scientists, philosophers and theologians as we go forward with the series.

What sort of feedback have you gotten on the Aquinas 101 series?

We started the series because we have student chapters of the Thomistic Institute at universities around the country who sponsor Catholic intellectuals coming to their campus to give talks often about Thomas Aquinas and they found that they needed a more systematic introduction to Aquinas’ thought and that’s why we created Aquinas 101, but we were surprised and delighted to find that many other people have watched the videos and found them to be a great help.

Since launching Aquinas 101, our YouTube channel has garnered over 2 million views and we’re hearing from people literally from every corner of the globe who are watching the videos, which now have subtitles in multiple languages that people are adding to the videos to make them even more broadly accessible.

How would you describe the upcoming Science and Faith series?

It’s the new season of short, animated YouTube videos providing concise, and we hope very clear, explanations of the questions that arise at the intersection of science and faith. If you sign up at Aquinas101.com, you receive once a week emails with the video of the week plus handpicked readings and podcast recommendations related to that question. There’s also a feature where you can submit your questions to a Dominican friar who will reply to you.

What do you think St. Thomas Aquinas would have thought of this video format?

Well, Aquinas himself wrote a new textbook called the Summa Theologiae, the goal of which was to provide a synthesis of the whole of theology for beginners in a very concise way. We hope that for people watching Aquinas 101, this will be a kind of rocket booster for them to get on the trajectory of going further with the thought of Thomas Aquinas and penetrating deeper into the mysteries, not only of the created world that comes from God, but ultimately in the mystery of God himself.

We’ve put so much work into creating this series. We would be very grateful if people shared it with their friends and family, we think it will really help a lot of people. We want as many people to see it as possible.