Why (and How) to Return to Sunday Mass and Confession 2020

Part I of our annual Advent guides

The Register offers resources to begin the season that leads to Christmas.
The Register offers resources to begin the season that leads to Christmas.
Read our annual guides here.

 

Have a blessed Advent!

 

Scott Collier holds his IV on a hiking pole standing on a mountain top. His battle with cancer didn't keep him from his outdoor adventures.

A Miracle of Conversion: Cancer Helped Heal His Soul

Scott ‘Catfish’ Collier was told he had Stage IV cancer and only months to live. That’s when he really began to live: ‘My idea of living was to ride my motorcycle to Alaska. God’s idea of living was to get rid of the cancer inside of me.’

Autumn Jones Features

