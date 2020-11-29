Why (and How) to Return to Sunday Mass and Confession 2020
Part I of our annual Advent guides
Read our annual guides here.
Have a blessed Advent!
- Keywords:
- advent
- advent guides
Part I of our annual Advent guides
Have a blessed Advent!
Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.
SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.Subscribe Now
Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.Order Now
Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.Order Now
Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.Order Now
Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.Sign Up