Watch the Mother Angelica Award Presentation on EWTN

SUNDAY, Aug. 15

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 8am, live, the Mass of the Assumption will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. At 10:45am, live, will be the Solemn Mass of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Baltimore’s Basilica of the Assumption, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Check EWTN.com for more.

SUNDAY, Aug. 15, noon

Modern Marvels: Food Trucks

HISTORY Proliferating “kitchenized” trucks now serve millions of Americans. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Aug. 15, 8pm

Witness to Providence: The First-Annual Mother Angelica Award

EWTN This award, says EWTN, “was created to honor an individual or organization that most exemplifies the ideals and characteristics of an apostle of the New Evangelization.”

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16-18, 4:30pm; SATURDAY, Aug. 21, 9:30am

The Little Francis

EWTN This new animated series entertainingly introduces kids to the life, virtues and Catholic spirituality of St. Francis of Assisi (1181/82-1226) by portraying him in his boyhood.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 16-20, 5:30pm

Rites of Passage: Leaving Boyhood Behind

EWTN Jason Craig and his aides in the Fraternus program show how they prepare boys spiritually and emotionally to grow into mature Catholic men.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 8pm

Islands of Wonder

PBS This program depicts Hawaii’s colorful wildlife and offers scientists’ explanations of how and when the various species arrived in this remote island chain. Re-air from 2020.

SATURDAY, Aug. 21, 10pm

Hope: Our Lady of Knock

EWTN This EWTN original production describes the silent visit of Our Lady to Knock, County Mayo, on Aug. 21, 1879, as giving consolation and hope to the beleaguered Irish people.

SUNDAY, Aug. 22, 10:15pm

The Mark of Zorro

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Directed by Rouben Mamoulian, this 1940 Catholic-friendly action-romance set in California Mission days pits masked hero Zorro (“the Fox”) against a crooked tyrant. A-II.

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 6:30pm

The Doctors of the Church: St. Augustine of Hippo, Part II

EWTN This docudrama bio of St. Augustine (354-430) highlights his conversion after years of prayer by his mother, St. Monica. Re-airs 11:30am Saturday.

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 9pm

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021

PBS With the theme “Yearning for Distant Places,” this concert, filmed in June, features guest conductor Daniel Harding and guest pianist Igor Levit in a program of Bernstein, Debussy, Elgar, Holst, Rachmaninov, Sibelius and Verdi.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.