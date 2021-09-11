Watch the Closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress

VARIOUS

New Series

EWTN At 1:30pm Saturdays, the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, explain their vocations and mission. At 6:30pm Wednesdays is Living Divine Mercy. At 6pm Saturdays, in Metanoia, Father Dave Pivonka discusses changing our hearts, minds and way of life in deep spiritual conversion. At 5pm Thursdays in Polish Catholic, Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa mines Poland’s rich Catholic heritage. At 11:30am Mondays, The Promise: We Said I Do Forever offers ways to strengthen marriages.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12-15

Apostolic Visit to Hungary and Slovakia

EWTN On Sunday in Budapest, Pope Francis will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President János Áder at the Museum of Fine Arts; he will also meet Hungary’s Catholic bishops, ecumenical officials and Jewish leaders. He will celebrate the Closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Heroes’ Square. In Bratislava, Slovakia, he will hold an ecumenical meeting and visit with fellow Jesuits. On Monday, the Pope will attend a welcome ceremony and meet with President Zuzana Caputováma at the presidential palace, as well as with officials and diplomats. At the Cathedral of St. Martin, he will meet with bishops, priests, religious, consecrated people, seminarians and catechists. He will visit the Bethlehem Center, meet with the Jewish community at Rybné námestie Square and meet with Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and with Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the Apostolic Nunciature. On Tuesday, Pope Francis will preside at the Byzantine Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom in the Mestská športová hala square in Prešov. In Košice he will meet with the Roma community in the Lunik IX district and with young people at Lokomotiva Stadium. On Wednesday the Pope will celebrate Mass at the National Shrine in Šaštin and hold a farewell ceremony.

TUESDAY, Sept. 14, 7am, live

National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

EWTN Watch the annual faith-focused event live.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15, 8pm

Nature: Remarkable Rabbits

PBS Scientists are working to save many rabbit species. 2020 re-air.

MONDAY, Sept. 20, 1:45pm

Meet Me in St. Louis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Leon Ames star in this 1944 musical framed around family life on the eve of the 1904 World’s Fair.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 11pm, live

Solemn Mass in Honor of St. Padre Pio

EWTN This Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 11:30am, live

Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Walsingham

EWTN This Mass is at the Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham.

FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 10:15pm

On the Waterfront

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1954 crime drama draws on real-life Jesuit Father John Corridan’s defense of stevedores. A-II, TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.