Watch the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress

TV Picks from our 08.29.21 issue include the live congress happening now. Please see more information below.





SUNDAY, Aug. 29, 1:30pm

In Concert: Berlin Gala, 2012

EWTN On New Year’s Eve, 2012, mezzo-soprano opera star Cecilia Bartoli sang a program of Brahms and Dvorak, with Hungarian and Slavonic folk music, as guest performer with the Berliner Philharmoniker under Simon Rattle.

SUNDAY, Aug. 29, 9pm

The Machines That Built America: Home Tech Revolution

HISTORY This new episode shows how electrical home appliances’ creative inventors eased the burden of housework for millions of Americans over the past century. Advisory: TV-PG.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 9pm

9/11: One Day in America

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC This new, six-part series, airing on four consecutive nights, uses archival footage, including some never seen before, and first-person interviews with first responders and civilian survivors to chronicle the terrorist attacks and the “incredible feats of heroism, selflessness and humanity” that took place that day.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 5:30pm, 2:30am

You Are Called

EWTN In this new five-part series, Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna discusses how to listen for and recognize God’s authentic voice in our hearts and then respond authentically.

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 12:10pm

Catholic University of America: Mass of the Holy Spirit

EWTN Invoking the Holy Spirit, the faculty, administrators and students begin their new school year with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 6:30pm

Vaticano: Preview of the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest

EWTN The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress will take place in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 5-12. Cardinal Péter Erdo, archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and primate of Hungary, will preside and will welcome Pope Francis for the closing Mass on Sept. 12.





SUNDAY, Sept. 5-SUNDAY, Sept. 12

52nd International Eucharistic Congress

EWTN Watch events, from morning prayer to Masses, live on EWTN. Find the EWTN schedule here.





SUNDAY, Sept. 5, 11pm

Catholic Beginnings: The Nativist Riots in Kensington

EWTN Church historian Father Charles Connor visits St. Michael’s Church in Philadelphia’s Kensington district and chronicles the anti-Irish, anti-Catholic riots of May and July 1844. Nativist Protestant mobs burned down St. Michael’s, another church, a seminary and many Catholic homes and businesses, and the state militia had to quell the attacks.

MONDAY, Sept. 6

Swashbuckler Twin Bill

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES 1938’s The Adventures of Robin Hood (noon) and 1952’s Ivanhoe (2pm) amply prove that chivalry, daring, true love and fidelity never go out of style.

SATURDAY, Sept. 11, morning

9/11 20th Anniversary Memorials

ABC, CBS, NBC These networks will provide live coverage of events in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks and in honor of the heroic police, fire and other emergency personnel who saved many people’s lives and sacrificed their own in the line of duty that day.





Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.