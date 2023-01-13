Watch Pro-Life Events on EWTN

SUNDAY, Jan. 15, 10am

The Engineering That Built the World

HISTORY This 2021 episode, “Road Warriors,” chronicles the creation of the Interstate Highway System, the 48,000-mile network that links all of America. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 8pm

Nature: WildHeart

PBS Centered around WildHeart, a 500-year-old Scots Pine tree in the Scottish Highlands, this documentary spotlights the locale and its wildlife.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 8:30pm

Ask This Old House

PBS The team baby-proofs a house.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, Jan. 19-21, live

50th-Annual March for Life

EWTN This year’s March in Washington is the first since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last June 24 that voided Roe v. Wade and its spurious “right” to abort babies. This year’s theme is “Next Steps: Marching in a Post-Roe America.” At 8pm Thursday is the Opening Mass and Holy Hour of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 8am Friday is the Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) From 9:30am to 4:30pm, EWTN will air the March for Life rally and march, which now will end at the U.S. Capitol. (Re-airs 10pm and 11am Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 21, 2:30pm, live

19th-Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN The walk’s evergreen themes are “Because Women Deserve Better Than Abortion” and “Abortion Hurts Women.” A rally in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza will precede a 2-mile walk along Market Street to Embarcadero Plaza. (Re-airs 1am Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 21, 5pm

OneLife LA

EWTN Sponsored by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, this march and rally in downtown Los Angeles reveal ways everyone can and must play a part in building the culture of life.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22, 3:30am, live

Papal Mass on Sunday of the Word of God

EWTN In St. Peter’s, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in accord with his 2019 apostolic letter Aperuit Illis, which declared that “the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the Word of God.” (Re-airs 7pm.)

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 10pm

Vulnerable: The Euthanasia Deception

EWTN This documentary cites the example of Belgium to chart the lies and euphemisms that politicians and doctors use to introduce and then expand euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 7:30am

The Spirit of St. Louis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1957 drama, James Stewart stars as aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, who thrilled the world when he made the first-ever solo and non-stop flight across the Atlantic on May 20-21, 1927.