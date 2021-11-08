Watch ‘Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Soviet Communism’ on EWTN

A 2018 documentary is among the TV Picks for our 11.07.21 issue.

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 9:30am

Theodore: A Gift from God

EWTN Blessed Theodore Romzha (1911-1947), bishop of the Ruthenian Catholic Eparchy of Mukacheve, in Ukraine, remained loyal to the papacy in defiance of Soviet occupiers. The KGB, the Communist secret police, martyred him. TV-14.

TUESDAY, Nov. 9, 10am

Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Soviet Communism

EWTN Starting with Pope St. John Paul II’s visit to his native Poland in 1979, this 2018 documentary chronicles this Pope’s role in liberating the peoples of Eastern Europe and Russia from seven decades of atheistic Communist bloodshed and tyranny.

TUESDAY, Nov. 9

Lassie Trilogy

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Brave and beloved collie Lassie and her humans go through perils and come out on top. At 2:45pm, “Lassie Come Home” (1943); at 4:30pm, “Son of Lassie” (1945); and at 6:15pm, “Challenge to Lassie” (1949).

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest, English author Joseph Pearce, offers examples of how studying the classics can deepen people’s Catholic faith. Encore is Thursday at 9:30am.

FRIDAY, Nov. 12, 9pm

Great Performances

PBS German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter guested at the world premiere of John Williams’ Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 2, Andris Nelsons conducting, at Tanglewood this past July 24.

SUNDAY, Nov. 14, 10:30pm

Catholic View for Women

EWTN This episode explores “Domestic Violence: A Real Problem for Churchgoing Adults” and suggests solutions. TV-14.

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 4:30am

Defending Life

EWTN In this episode, “Pro-Life Action Ministries Saving Babies,” Brian Gibson explains that pro-life Catholics who wish to save babies’ lives and help their mothers must go to the abortion sites to pray and to do sidewalk counseling.





MONDAY-THURSDAY, Nov. 15-18

USCCB Fall General Assembly

EWTN Approval of a national Eucharistic Revival and a statement on the Eucharist will be on the agenda for the U.S. bishops’ gathering. See coverage details at EWTN.com.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 15-19, 5:30pm

The Quest

EWTN In this “documentary-style miniseries,” University of Dallas professor Shannon Valenzuela references the Bible, literature and world history as she describes our paths through life with the theme “Discover Your Purpose. Live It With Courage.” TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead

PBS This episode, “A Samurai at the Vatican,” follows a diplomatic embassy to Spain and Rome sent by Japanese lord Date Masamune in 1613. A samurai, Hasekura Tsunenaga, and Blessed Luis Sotelo, a Franciscan missionary later martyred in Japan, led the expedition.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.