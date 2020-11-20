TV Picks 11.22.20

TV PICKS

Nov. 22-Dec. 5

By DANIEL J. ENGLER

All Times Eastern

SUNDAY, Nov. 22, 3am

Faith on the Frontier: The Father Kino Story

EWTN This inspiring EWTN original production tells the story of Blessed Father Eusebio Kino (1645-1711), a Jesuit missionary, explorer, geographer and founder of missions in the American Southwest who spent decades defending and evangelizing Native Americans.

WEEKDAYS, 9am

Holy Rosary and Devotions With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

EWTN “Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary,” said St. Pio of Pietrelcina (Padre Pio).

MONDAY, Nov. 23, 4am

Refurbishing the Soul

EWTN In this episode, “How Can You Recognize When Your Soul Is in Good Order?” the late Catholic charismatic leader Ursula “Babsie” Bleasdell discusses what dispositions we need to be receptive to God.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead: Building Notre Dame

PBS This program, which debuted this past April, uses vivid and extensive CGI to show, step by step, how devoted Catholic architects and builders designed and constructed the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, 1163-1345, and added features in later centuries. Re-airs 9pm Thursday.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

Movies on Thanksgiving Day

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES At 7am, in The Little Princess (1939), Shirley Temple is a child whose father must go off to the Boer War and places her in a boarding school during his absence. Ian Hunter, Richard Greene, Anita Louise and Cesar Romero also star. At 1:15pm, in Lassie Come Home (1943), the beloved collie must try to find her way home when separated from her young master (Roddy McDowall). Donald Crisp, May Whitty and Elsa Lanchester also star.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Day

NBC At 9am, the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will have its usual giant balloons, floats and guest stars, but coronavirus curbs mean it will take place in and around Herald Square in midtown Manhattan, and there will be no spectators. At noon will be the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, taped earlier in the month.

THURSDAY, Dec. 3, 11am

The Reformation: Dissolution of the Monasteries

EWTN After King Henry VIII made himself head of the Church of England, he plundered the monasteries of England, Wales and Ireland, destroying their ancient libraries, selling off their lands, dispersing their clergy and crushing the Catholic laity who rebelled over his crimes.

SATURDAY, Dec. 5, 10:30am

Nicholas, the Boy Who Became Santa

EWTN On the eve of his feast day, this animated video tells the true story of St. Nicholas of Myra (ca. 270-343), whose charity was so great that it became his historical legacy and the reason he is known to us today as Santa Claus.

SATURDAY, Dec. 5, 3pm

Marian Procession From the Holy Land

EWTN This monthly Rosary procession takes place in Nazareth at the Church of the Annunciation.





Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.