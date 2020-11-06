TV Picks 11.08.20

‘Mother Cabrini and the Heart of Jesus’ will be featured on EWTN.

TV PICKS

Nov. 8-21

All Times Eastern

SUNDAY, Nov. 8, 3am

Mother Cabrini and the Heart of Jesus

EWTN Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1880. She and her sisters established 67 charitable institutions in the United States. This EWTN docudrama highlights her devotion to the Sacred Heart. Re-airs 5am Thursday and 8pm Friday. TV-PG.

MONDAY, Nov. 9, 11pm

The Prophet of Lake Como: Father Romano Guardini on Technology and Culture

EWTN Italy-born German theologian Romano Guardini (1885-1968) said 20th-century technological change had damaged morality, culture and the landscape. In this EWTN event, experts apply his thought to today’s world. Re-airs 5pm Thursday and 10:30am Saturday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 9-13, 5:30pm

Rites of Passage: Leaving Boyhood Behind

EWTN In this five-part miniseries, Jason Craig tells how his parish-centered Fraternus chapters prepare holiness-seeking men to help fatherless boys from sixth grade and up transition into mature, virtuous Catholic manhood and “the fraternal world of men.” Re-airs 2:30am. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, Nov. 13, 7am

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded

HISTORY The Culper Ring, a spy operation founded in 1778 and often directed by George Washington, achieved great successes in America’s War of Independence. A re-air. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Nov. 15, 1:30pm

In Concert: Sacred Music — Antonio Vivaldi

EWTN It was said of composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), who was a priest, that his rosary never left his hand except when he was composing an opera. In this 2015 performance in Vienna’s majestic St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Rubén Dubrovsky conducts his Bach Consort Wien in works by Vivaldi, whose funeral Mass took place in the same cathedral. Mezzo-soprano Vivica Genaux guests.

SUNDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 15-19

USCCB Fall General Assembly (virtual)

EWTN The U.S. bishops canceled their spring meeting this year because of the coronavirus, and they will conduct their fall meeting in a virtual format. See EWTN.com for coverage details.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 16-20, 5:30pm

Catholic Scandinavia

EWTN Scandinavia is missionary territory and largely secularist today. This five-part series follows the Catholics whose prayers and labors keep the flame of faith alive in that area.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 9pm

NOVA: Hagia Sophia — Istanbul’s Ancient Mystery

PBS Built in 537, Hagia Sophia was first a cathedral, then a mosque, then a museum, and now a mosque again. Here, engineers place an eight-ton model of its central structure on a shake table and run earthquake simulations to study its survival secrets. A re-air from 2013.

SATURDAY, Nov. 21, 8am

WWII From Space

HISTORY This special uses extensive CGI to survey the scale and scope of World War II and to focus on the geography, chronology, causality and relatedness of the conflict’s major events. A re-air. TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.