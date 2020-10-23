TV Picks 10.25.20

Programs on saints and the celebration of saints are on the schedule.

TV PICKS

Oct. 25-Nov. 7

By DANIEL J. ENGLER

All Times Eastern

SUNDAY, Oct. 25, 3am

Saint Paul of the Cross

EWTN This docudrama chronicles the life of St. Paul of the Cross (Paolo Daneii, 1694-1775), who founded the Passionists in Italy in 1720. Their retreats and missions reflect the theme, “May the memory of Jesus’ suffering be ever in our hearts.” Re-airs 5am Thursday, 8pm Friday.

TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 3am

Saint Teresa of the Andes

EWTN Born in Santiago, Chile, in 1900, Juana Fernández Solar pursued union with Jesus from childhood on. She received the name Teresa de Jesús as a Discalced Carmelite novice in Los Andes in 1919 and died of typhus in 1920. She is Chile’s first saint. Re-airs 2pm Saturday.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 7am

Modern Marvels: Candy

HISTORY Candy makers reveal secrets of mints, cotton candy, lemon drops and more.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Carl Anderson, supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus, tells Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa the latest about the Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable group. Re-airs 1am, 9:30am Thursday, 4am Sunday.

SATURDAY, Oct. 31, 10am

Solemn Mass and Beatification of Father Michael McGivney

EWTN Live from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, Connecticut, the founder of the Knights of Columbus will be declared “Blessed.”

SATURDAY, Oct. 31, 8pm

Saint Martin de Porres

EWTN This EWTN original film depicts the life of St. Martin de Porres Velázquez (1579-1639). The son of an unmarried, mixed-race couple, he overcame prejudice and as a Dominican lay brother became beloved for his charity and the cures God worked through him.

SUNDAY, Nov. 1, 1am

Saint Frances of Rome

EWTN St. Frances (1384-1440) was a model of charity and fortitude as a wife, mother and benefactor during peace as well as war and plagues that brought tragedies to her family.

SUNDAY, Nov. 1-MONDAY, Nov. 2

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

EWTN At 8am, live, on Sunday is Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 7pm.) At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass of All Saints at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (Re-airs midnight.) At 8am, live, on Monday is Mass in Irondale. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 10am, live, is Holy Mass From Nazareth at the Shrine of the Annunciation.

TUESDAY, Nov. 3

Election Day

MAJOR NETWORKS News about tallies for the presidency, the Senate, the House and state offices will be covered in all evening.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead: Abandoning the Titanic

PBS in this new report, experts recount the sinking of the Titanic in the north Atlantic on the night of April 14-15, 1912, and conclude that the “mystery ship” that failed to help was really the steamer Mount Temple, not the steamship Californian. Advisory: casket photos of a few victims.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.