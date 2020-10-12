TV Picks 10.11.20

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Oct. 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN On May 13, 1917, Our Lady told little seers Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco, “Pray the Rosary every day in order to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war.” At 4:30pm Tuesday will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. At 5am Wednesday, also at the shrine, will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima, with the Blessing of the Sick, followed by the Adeus procession. Re-airs 11pm.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 4pm

The Day the Sun Danced

EWTN This animated video accurately portrays Our Lady of Fatima’s appearances in Portugal in 1917 and conveys her message of prayer and reparation in ways well suited to children’s understanding.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest will be Father George Rutler, author, retreat master, EWTN regular and pastor of the Church of St. Michael in Manhattan. Re-airs 4am Sunday.





SATURDAY, Oct. 17, noon

Angel and the Badman

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Always worthwhile, this 1947 Christian- and family-friendly love story set in the Wild West stars Gail Russell as a Quaker young lady who helps a wounded “good bad guy” (John Wayne) recover and then hopes to steer him toward her and away from taking revenge against a “bad, bad guy.” Harry Carey Sr. and Bruce Cabot also star. A-1.

SUNDAY, Oct. 18, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN In Mater et Magistra, in 1961, Pope St. John XXIII wrote of “the fundamental opposition between communism and Christianity.” In this program, Paul Kengor tells host Doug Keck about his new book, The Devil and Karl Marx: Communism’s Long March of Death, Deception and Infiltration. Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday.

MONDAY, Oct. 19, 4am

Refurbishing the Soul

EWTN In this segment, “Origins of Sickness in the Soul,” Catholic Charismatic pioneer Ursula “Babsie” Bleasdell explains what we need to know about original sin and its evil effects.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 8pm, 10pm

The Divine Plan

EWTN At 8pm, on EWTN Live, producer Rob Orlando teams with Paul Kengor, author of A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century, to tell Father Pacwa about the documentary, The Divine Plan, which capsulizes the book’s themes. At 10pm, the documentary itself will air.

THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 9pm

Third Presidential Debate

MAJOR NETWORKS President Trump and Joe Biden are to face each other in Nashville. The moderator will be Kristen Walker of NBC.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.