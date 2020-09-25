TV Picks 09.27.20

SUNDAY, Sept. 27, 3am

My Heart Is Not Afraid

EWTN This documentary about Slovenian student and Catholic Action member Blessed Lojze Grozde (or Alojzija Grozdetu) relates that he was traveling to see his mother and relatives on Jan. 1, 1943, when communist partisans tortured and murdered him after finding The Imitation of Christ and a Fatima booklet on him. He was just 19 years old. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Looking at the Masterpieces

EWTN In this 2019 five-part EWTN original miniseries, Father George Rutler surveys classic paintings by Europe’s Old Masters, largely from the 14th through the 17th centuries, from Giotto and Fra Angelico to El Greco and Vermeer and on up to Rembrandt, and identifies the role that the artists’ Christian faith and reverence for truth played in their inspiration and creativity.

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 9:30am

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In this episode, psychologist and host Ray Guarendi and Father Leo Patalinghug of EWTN’s Savoring Our Faith join forces to prepare dishes and discuss faith and authenticity.

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 9pm

First Presidential Debate

MAJOR NETWORKS Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are to debate in Cleveland with Chris Wallace of Fox News as the moderator.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 8pm

Islands of Wonder: Hawaii

PBS This final episode in a three-part series explores how wildlife reach this remote island chain. Re-airs 9pm Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 11pm

Crossing the Goal

EWTN The team stresses that each of us must seek and strive as best we can to spread the Gospel and make new disciples.

SATURDAY, Oct. 3, 12pm

The Prince and the Pauper

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Mark Twain’s 1881 novel of the same name, this 1937 adventure stars young twins Bobby and Billy Mauch as lookalikes in 1547 London, one of them the Prince of Wales and the other Tom Canty, a poor boy. A good-hearted soldier of fortune (Errol Flynn) eventually helps sort things out.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 6am

To Tell You the Truth

EWTN In this episode, “Oh, My God, Forgive Me,” Redemptorist Father Pablo Straub (1932-2013) explains that we must avoid mortal sin at all costs because it drives God from our hearts and our lives, crucifies Jesus within us and means we are lost forever if we die in that state.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 9pm

Vice-Presidential Debate

MAJOR NETWORKS Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris are to debate in Salt Lake City, with Susan Page of USA Today as the moderator.

