TV Picks 08.01.21

SUNDAY, Aug. 1, 1:30pm

In Concert — Penderecki: Seven Gates of Jerusalem

EWTN At the 72nd Prague Spring Music Festival in 2017, Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki (1933-2020) conducted the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra and several choirs in his own Symphony No. 7, Seven Gates of Jerusalem, a 1996 piece commissioned for Jerusalem’s 3,000th anniversary.

SUNDAY, Aug. 1, 11:30pm

Catholic View for Women

EWTN Ave Maria School of Law professor Elizabeth Donovan explains the utmost urgency of tonight’s topic, “Sex-Trafficking: You Can Make a Difference.”

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 9:45am

The Longest Day

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1962 epic, based on war reporter and author Cornelius Ryan’s 1959 same-named history, employs an all-star international cast as it tells the story of the Allied assault against German forces at Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3-4

Knights of Columbus 139th Supreme Convention

EWTN On Tuesday, the Opening Mass will be at 6:30pm, with Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly’s Annual Report at 8pm. On Wednesday at 3pm will be the Mass in Memory of All Deceased Knights of Columbus.

WEDNESDAYS, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, 8pm

Nature: Super Cats

PBS On Aug. 4, “Cats in Every Corner” presents fishing cats in Asia, a jaguar in Costa Rica, margays in Central America and more. On Aug. 11, “Science and Secrets” employs high-tech cameras as it features snow leopards and the black-footed cat. Re-airs from 2018.

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 5:30pm

Our Faith in Action: Today’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul Pandemic Special Edition

EWTN St. Vincent de Paul volunteers in Albuquerque, Houston and Tampa describe how they adjusted during the lockdowns to continue their many services to neighbors in need.

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 11pm

Battle Ready

EWTN In this episode, “The Nones,” host Doug Barry discusses ways Catholics can reach nonbelievers. Re-airs at 3am.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 9-13, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Lourdes Lessons: The Pandemic Series

EWTN From the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers, this five-part series “explores grief and bereavement especially at a time of worldwide pandemic through the lens of Lourdes.” Topics: “Hope in Bereavement”; “Holy Grieving”; “Faith through Tragedy”; “Restoration and Grace Through Burnout”; and “Healing From Pandemic Suffering.”

SATURDAY, Aug. 14, 5pm, live

Solemn First Vespers for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN “In dangers, in doubts, in difficulties, think of Mary; call upon Mary. Let not her name depart from your lips; never suffer it to leave your heart,” advises St. Bernard of Clairvaux.

