TV Picks 07.04.21

SUNDAY, July 4, 1:15pm

John Paul Jones

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES “Those who will not risk cannot win,” said U.S. Navy Capt. John Paul Jones (1747-1792), one of the American Revolution’s greatest heroes. Catholic convert John Farrow directed this 1959 biopic, and Robert Stack, Marisa Pavan and Charles Coburn star.

SUNDAY, July 4, 8pm, live

A Capitol Fourth

PBS This 41st-annual PBS broadcast celebrates the 245th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence in 1776. U.S. military musical units and choruses will perform patriotic works, joined by the National Symphony Orchestra under Jack Everly, which will also team with musical stars from several genres. Fireworks will cap the evening. Re-airs at 9:30pm.

MONDAY, July 5, 6pm

The Shop Around the Corner

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Ernst Lubitsch directed this 1940 romantic-comedy classic based on the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star as combative shop clerks who have much more in common than they realize.

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 11pm

God Calls Us to Himself

EWTN In this episode, “The Dignity of the Human Person, Made in the Image of God,” Father of Mercy Wade Menezes affirms everyone’s right to life, unborn and born.

THURSDAY, July 8, 5pm

God’s Blueprint for a Happy Life

EWTN Today, Dominican Father Brian Mullady and Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers go into detail about Catholic teachings on work and social justice.

THURSDAY, July 8, 5:30pm

There Is a Solution

EWTN Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna defines addictions, bad habits and habitual sins and outlines practical ways to overcome them through experiencing God’s power, changing and advancing in stages and persevering so as to reach lasting freedom and peace.

SATURDAY, July 10, 10pm

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In tonight’s episode, “Return to Grace,” psychologist Ray Guarendi’s topics include “What to do when people won’t listen”; “Why bad things happen to good people”; and how the widow of a police officer who died in the line of duty is sustained by her Catholic faith.

SATURDAY, July 17, 5pm

The “Reformation”

EWTN This episode, “Disagreement and Chaos,” demonstrates that as soon as the Protestant leaders revolted against the Catholic Church, they began to disagree about the Bible and their varying theologies and even persecuted and fought with each other.

SATURDAY, July 17, 5:30pm

Reasons to Believe

EWTN In this installment, “The Bible and the Mass,” theologians Scott Hahn and Mike Aquilina survey the Bible to reveal the scriptural roots of the Lamb’s Supper and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.





Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.