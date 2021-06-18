TV Picks 06.20.21

Celebrate the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul with EWTN.

SUNDAY, June 20, 7pm, 8pm

Great Estates of Scotland

PBS At 7pm, Dumfries House is chronicled. It is a Palladian country house in East Ayrshire, designed and built 1754-1759. It retains much of its original Thomas Chippendale furniture. At 8pm, Kincardine Castle in Aberdeenshire, built 1894-1896 in late Victorian fantasy style, is presented. Re-airs from 2014.

SUNDAY, June 20, 8pm

The Pride of the Yankees

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1942 drama, directed by Sam Wood and based on a story by Paul Gallico, blends baseball lore and a tender love story as it depicts the New York Yankees’ beloved slugger Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper) and his wife, Eleanor (Teresa Wright).

MONDAY, June 21, 11:30pm

Mr. Hulot’s Holiday

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Jacques Tati directed and stars as the title character in this 1953 classic French comedy about a seaside resort visited by an inoffensive bumbler whose innocent attempts to navigate life’s daily annoyances cause comic disruptions for other vacationers.

THURSDAYS, 10pm

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly

EWTN Catherine Hadro and guests provide news and promote the culture of life. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, June 25, 9pm

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020

PBS Recorded last September, this concert is making its broadcast premiere. The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under Valery Gergiev, with guest tenor Jonas Kaufmann, performs Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and other pieces in the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens.

SUNDAY, June 27, 10pm

Blessed Angelico

EWTN This new EWTN original documentary describes the life and the beautifully Catholic frescoes and altarpieces of the Italian Dominican friar and Early Renaissance artist Fra Angelico (Blessed Giovanni of Fiesole, b. Guido di Pietro), ca. 1395-1455. Re-airs 5am Friday.

MONDAY, June 28, 2pm

Called to Communion with Dr. David Anders

EWTN David Anders answers questions about the faith from all comers. New episode. Re-airs 4pm Friday.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, June 28-29, 5:30pm

An EWTN Holy Land Experience: Peter

EWTN In this two-part special, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word cite Scripture and Tradition as they visit places connected with St. Peter, the first pope.

TUESDAY, June 29, 3:30am, live

Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass and conduct the “Imposition of the Pallium,” the lambs’ wool stole given to metropolitan archbishops to signify their communion with the Pope. Encore airs at 11am.

THURSDAY, July 1, 11:30am, 11pm

St. Junípero Serra: A Man of God, a Mission of Love

EWTN In this new documentary from the Knights of Columbus, historians, Native Americans and others cite the true historical record to prove that, contrary to today’s hateful lies about him, St. Junípero Serra (1713-1784) loved, helped and defended California’s Mission Indians.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.