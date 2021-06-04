TV Picks 06.06.21

SUNDAY, June 6

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At at 7pm, in the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Benediction From Rome, Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass in the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran. At 10am, live, will be the Sunday Mass, Benediction and Procession From Hanceville. (Re-airs 7pm, midnight.) At noon, in Bread of Life, priests express their love for the Holy Eucharist. At 3:20pm, for 10 minutes, is Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 7-11, 5:30pm

The Love of the Heart of Jesus

EWTN Christendom College President Timothy O’Donnell proves the scriptural foundations of our devotions to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Re-airs 2:30am.

FRIDAY, June 11, 2:15am

The Hoodlum Priest

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1961 drama, Don Murray stars as a Catholic priest who works to turn around juvenile delinquents. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, June 11, 8am

Solemnity of the Sacred Heart

EWTN “Heart of Jesus, burning with love for us, set our hearts on fire with love of Thee.” The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Solemn Mass in Irondale.

FRIDAY, June 11

12th Annual Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN In today’s 12th-Annual Global Rosary Relay for the Sanctification of Priests, “the world will stop to pray the Rosary” in more than 60 lands, in both virtual and in-person settings. At 7am will be the Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes. At 9:15am will be the Global Rosary Relay for Priests from EWTN’s chapel in Irondale. (Re-airs 9:30pm.)

FRIDAY, June 11, 4:30pm

Explore With the Miracle Hunter

EWTN In today’s episode, host Michael O’Neill visits Paray-le-Monial in eastern France, where in 1673-1675 Jesus would appear to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (1647-1690), a Visitation nun, asking her to spread devotion to his Sacred Heart as a symbol of his divine love for us all. Re-airs at 10pm.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, June 14-18, 5:30pm

Whole Person Care: Living and Dying in the State of Grace

EWTN Dr. Vincent Nguyen and James Day explain the “Whole Person Care Initiative,” with which the California bishops and health care leaders promote meeting all of terminally ill patients’ spiritual, emotional and medical needs, as opposed to assisted suicide. Re-airs 2:30am.

TUESDAY, June 15, 9pm

American Experience: The Polio Crusade

PBS This program follows the roles of March of Dimes founder Basil O’Connor and virologist Dr. Jonas Salk in the quest to combat polio in the 1950s. A re-air from 2009.

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 10pm

Kingdoms of the Sky: Rockies

PBS This episode highlights scenic views, wildlife, and action-minded inhabitants such as extreme skiers, wingsuit flyers and Native American horsemen. A re-air from 2018.





Editor’s Note: This listing includes the latest updates from EWTN. For more information, visit EWTN.com.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.