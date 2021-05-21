TV Picks 05.23.21

SUNDAY, May 23

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 3:30am will be the Solemn Mass of Pentecost From the Holy Land at St. Saviour Church in Jerusalem. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am will be Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. At 3pm Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost From Rome. At 8pm the late Father Andrew Apostoli of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal offers Meditations on the Pentecost.

SUNDAY, May 23, 1:30pm

The Fire of Your Love

EWTN This film records a votive Mass of the Holy Spirit in St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Church in Clinton, Massachusetts, in 2019. The Cor Unum Chorale sings.

FRIDAY, May 28, 12:15am

The Best Years of Our Lives

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1946 drama portrays the troubles and triumphs of three American servicemen who come home at World War II’s end. William Wyler directed, and Harold Russell, Myrna Loy, Fredric March, Dana Andrews, Teresa Wright and Cathy O’Donnell starred. Advisory: A divorce, post-combat stress and aftermath of war wounds. A-III.

FRIDAY, May 28, 10am

Dersu Uzala

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Akira Kurosawa directed this 1975 Japanese-Soviet drama about the bond that develops between a Russian surveyor and an aging ethnic hunter who helps him survive in Siberia in the early 20th century. Maxim Munzuk and Yury Solomin star. A-1, G.

SUNDAY, May 30, 8pm

National Memorial Day Concert: A Night of Remembrance

PBS The National Symphony Orchestra, military bands and chorales and pop entertainers perform in the 32nd edition of this concert, pre-taped because of the coronavirus. The event honors military personnel who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country, as well as Gold Star Families. It also salutes our military nurses from the Vietnam War and observes the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, honoring the Americans who lost their lives.

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 4pm

Signs: Eucharistic Miracles

EWTN This new show describes approved Eucharistic miracles researched and charted by young Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006).

THURSDAY, June 3, 10:30pm

Defending Life

EWTN This episode, “A Journey through a Baby’s First Nine Months,” displays the pro-life effectiveness of an app that follows babies as they grow in their mothers’ wombs. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, June 4, 10:30am

Catholic Classics: Mother Angelica Presents

EWTN In this episode, “You’ve Got to Be Different,” Mother Angelica discusses how we must be able to tell our family members “I’m sorry” and “I love you” and really mean those words.

SATURDAY, June 5, 4pm

Belmont Stakes

NBC Post time will be about 6:45pm for the 153rd running of this final leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown at Belmont Park in Elmont, Long Island, New York.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.