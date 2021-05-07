TV Picks 05.09.21

SUNDAY, May 9

For Mother’s Day

EWTN At 5am, in Mother Angelica Teaching Series on Heaven, EWTN’s beloved foundress explains how to get to heaven. (Re-airs 1:30pm, 3:30pm.) At 4:30pm, in Savoring Our Faith, Father Leo Patalinghug offers mom-friendly recipes and stories about mothers.

SUNDAYS, May 9, May 16, 9pm

The Food That Built America

HISTORY On May 9, “Godfathers of Fast Food” profiles the inventor of the hamburger bun and spotlights Nathan’s Famous hot dog stand. On May 16, “Ice Cream Empires” describes the creation of the ice cream truck and the invention of “frozen treats on a stick.”

MONDAY-TUESDAY, May 10-11, 5:30pm

From Eve to Mary: The True Dignity of the Woman

EWTN In this 2016 documentary from the EUK Mamie Foundation, mothers, religious sisters and Catholic experts encourage women to make Our Lady their model and queen as they come to understand their purpose in life and follow their vocations to the fullest.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, May 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 4:30pm, live, Wednesday, is the annual Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. At 6am Wednesday, in Our Lady in Scripture & Tradition, Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Father Andrew Apostoli (1942-2017) tells of Our Lady of Fatima and her everlasting message of prayer, repentance and reparation for sin.

At 5am, live, Thursday, is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima, which includes the Blessing of the Sick, followed by the farewell procession with Mary’s statue. (Re-airs 3pm.)

THURSDAY, May 13, 11:30am, live

National March for Life Canada

EWTN “You Are Not Alone,” a reassurance directed toward babies in the womb, pregnant moms and the elderly, is the theme of this year’s in-person rally at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, as well as of the downtown march afterward. (Re-airs 3am Friday.)

FRIDAY, May 14, 5:30pm

I Lived on Parker Avenue

EWTN In this 2017 documentary, a young man lovingly reunites with his birth mother and thanks her for letting him be adopted instead of aborted.

THURSDAY, May 20, 8pm, 8:30pm

This Old House

PBS At 8pm in This Old House, the show’s apprentices learn how to install a roof. At 8:30pm in Ask This Old House, topics include flood-damage prevention and ornamental grasses.

FRIDAY, May 21, 5:30pm

In Search of Christendom: The Chartres Pilgrimage

EWTN In this 2015 documentary, thousands of young people attend Mass in Latin at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris and then make their annual three-day, 60-mile pilgrimage to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres.

