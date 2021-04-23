TV Picks 04.25.21

SUNDAY, April 25, 6:30am

Where God Weeps

EWTN In this episode, “Gambela Refugee Camp: A Shepherd Among His Flock,” Father Tesfaye Petros Botachew describes evangelization and pastoral work among 200,000 refugees from South Sudan in this camp in western Ethiopia.

SUNDAYS, 10pm

If We Built It Today

SCIENCE CHANNEL This series speculates about what engineering we would use to construct history’s most famous buildings and monuments today and what the price tag would be. Sample subjects include the Parthenon and Machu Picchu.

MONDAY, April 26, 5:30am

The Spirit of St. Louis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES James Stewart stars as aviator Charles Lindbergh (1902-1974) in this 1957 drama about his epochal New York to Paris flight in 1927, the first solo nonstop trans-Atlantic flight. Also stars Bartlett Robinson, Arthur Space and Patricia Smith.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, April 28-29, 1pm

Women of Grace

EWTN In this two-part show, “Supremely Woman: Her Urgent Vocation for Our Times,” Johnnette Benkovic Williams explores Catholic women’s callings, responsibilities and opportunities for holiness today. Re-airs 11:30pm. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAYS

Regina Caeli and Papal Audience

EWTN At 4:45am, Easter through Pentecost, the Regina Caeli From the Grotto of the Annunciation in Nazareth substitutes for the Angelus in honoring the Mother of Christ. In the Papal Audience at 3:30am and Fridays at 7:45am, Pope Francis addresses the faithful at the Vatican.

FRIDAYS, April 30, May 7, 2pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN On April 30, Father Jordan Berghouse tells about “Two Priests in a Pod … Cast,” which he and Father Paul Hartmann produce. On May 7, Kassie Manning discusses the Fellowship of Catholic University Students. She also discusses Every Sacred Sunday, the Mass-loving group she and Christie Peters founded. Re-airs 9pm.

SATURDAY, May 1, 2:30pm-7:30pm

Kentucky Derby

NBC Post time will be 6:57pm for the 147th running of this classic race for thoroughbred 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs in Louisville. NBCSN will air preliminary coverage, 12:30-2:30pm.

SATURDAY, May 1, 8pm

The Wizard of Oz

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr and Margaret Hamilton, this 1939 classic musical fantasy about home and heart was based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

WEDNESDAY, May 5, 4:30pm

Truth in the Heart

EWTN In this episode, “Eucharistic Prayer: This Is My Body, This Is My Blood,” Sister Mary Joseph of the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, teaches children how the elements of bread and wine become the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus in the Consecration at Mass.





