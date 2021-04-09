TV Picks 04.11.21

VARIOUS

New Shows/Times

EWTN At 6:30pm Tuesdays, Brian Patrick’s Catholic Sphere surveys the Church worldwide. (Re-airs 5:30am Wednesdays.) At 8pm Fridays is Montse Alvarado’s EWTN News In-Depth. (Re-airs 1am Saturdays, 11am Sundays.) At 5:30pm Saturdays, Scott Hahn’s Hope to Die discusses life, death and eternity. (Re-airs 4am Tuesdays.) At 11am Thursdays is Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna’s Journey Through Scripture: The Bible and Church Fathers. (Re-airs 11:30pm Saturdays.) At 5:30am Sundays in new 30-minute slots is The “Reformation.” (Re-airs 5pm Saturdays.) At 11:30am Mondays is “Miracle Hunter” Michael O’Neill’s They Might Be Saints. (Re-airs 2:30am Sundays.)

SUNDAY, April 11, live

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN Jesus told St. Faustina, “On that day [the feast of Divine Mercy] the very depths of My tender mercy are open. …The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 8am, celebrate Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama (re-airs 7pm). At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Holy Mass. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show with the Marian Fathers (re-airs midnight). At 1:30pm is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge, MA at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy (re-airs 1:30am). At 4pm is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville (re-airs 7am Monday).

WEDNESDAY, April 14, 1pm

How the States Got Their Shapes: Force of Nature

HISTORY This installment of the series explores how large-scale events such as an asteroid, glaciers and natural disasters have helped shape the boundaries of several states. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, April 14, 8pm

Nature: The Leopard Legacy

PBS A mother leopard brings up her cubs near the Luangwa River in Zambia. Advisory: Some predation.

THURSDAY, April 15, 8pm

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES With this 1963 classic from Ralph Nelson, based on William E. Barrett’s 1962 novel of the same name, Sidney Poitier won the “Best Actor” Oscar for his portrayal of an Army veteran whose seemingly serendipitous encounter with immigrant Catholic sisters turns out to be providential and a blessing for everyone. Lilia Skala and Lisa Mann also star.

SUNDAY, April 18, 1:30pm

In Concert: The Great Organ of Notre Dame Cathedral

EWTN Olivier Latry (b. 1962), of the Paris Conservatory and the Cathedral of Notre Dame, plays the cathedral’s organ, which today is ready for cleaning and restoration after the fire.

SUNDAY, April 18, 5:45pm

National Velvet

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1944 film from Clarence Brown, based on Enid Bagnold’s 1935 novel of the same name, Elizabeth Taylor plays a teen whose love for her horse leads both of them to England’s Grand National Sweepstakes with a young horseman’s assistance.

SUNDAY, April 18, 8:30pm

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Joe O’Ferrell testifies, “A pro-lifer helped save my soul.” (Re-airs 5:30am Saturday.)





