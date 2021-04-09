TV Picks 04.11.21
Divine Mercy devotions will be televised on EWTN.
VARIOUS
New Shows/Times
EWTN At 6:30pm Tuesdays, Brian Patrick’s Catholic Sphere surveys the Church worldwide. (Re-airs 5:30am Wednesdays.) At 8pm Fridays is Montse Alvarado’s EWTN News In-Depth. (Re-airs 1am Saturdays, 11am Sundays.) At 5:30pm Saturdays, Scott Hahn’s Hope to Die discusses life, death and eternity. (Re-airs 4am Tuesdays.) At 11am Thursdays is Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna’s Journey Through Scripture: The Bible and Church Fathers. (Re-airs 11:30pm Saturdays.) At 5:30am Sundays in new 30-minute slots is The “Reformation.” (Re-airs 5pm Saturdays.) At 11:30am Mondays is “Miracle Hunter” Michael O’Neill’s They Might Be Saints. (Re-airs 2:30am Sundays.)
SUNDAY, April 11, live
Divine Mercy Sunday
EWTN Jesus told St. Faustina, “On that day [the feast of Divine Mercy] the very depths of My tender mercy are open. …The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 8am, celebrate Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama (re-airs 7pm). At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Holy Mass. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show with the Marian Fathers (re-airs midnight). At 1:30pm is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge, MA at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy (re-airs 1:30am). At 4pm is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville (re-airs 7am Monday).
WEDNESDAY, April 14, 1pm
How the States Got Their Shapes: Force of Nature
HISTORY This installment of the series explores how large-scale events such as an asteroid, glaciers and natural disasters have helped shape the boundaries of several states. TV-PG.
WEDNESDAY, April 14, 8pm
Nature: The Leopard Legacy
PBS A mother leopard brings up her cubs near the Luangwa River in Zambia. Advisory: Some predation.
THURSDAY, April 15, 8pm
Lilies of the Field
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES With this 1963 classic from Ralph Nelson, based on William E. Barrett’s 1962 novel of the same name, Sidney Poitier won the “Best Actor” Oscar for his portrayal of an Army veteran whose seemingly serendipitous encounter with immigrant Catholic sisters turns out to be providential and a blessing for everyone. Lilia Skala and Lisa Mann also star.
SUNDAY, April 18, 1:30pm
In Concert: The Great Organ of Notre Dame Cathedral
EWTN Olivier Latry (b. 1962), of the Paris Conservatory and the Cathedral of Notre Dame, plays the cathedral’s organ, which today is ready for cleaning and restoration after the fire.
SUNDAY, April 18, 5:45pm
National Velvet
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1944 film from Clarence Brown, based on Enid Bagnold’s 1935 novel of the same name, Elizabeth Taylor plays a teen whose love for her horse leads both of them to England’s Grand National Sweepstakes with a young horseman’s assistance.
SUNDAY, April 18, 8:30pm
Catholics Come Home
EWTN Joe O’Ferrell testifies, “A pro-lifer helped save my soul.” (Re-airs 5:30am Saturday.)
Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.
