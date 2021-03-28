TV Picks 03.28.21

SUNDAY, March 28

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4:30am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus live afterwards. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am, live, will be Palm Sunday Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

SUNDAY, March 28, 2pm

Love, Agony and Hope: A Journey Into the Lives of Jesus and Mary on Holy Thursday and Good Friday

EWTN A chorale and orchestra perform hymns and classical pieces in St. Andrew’s Church in Rochester, New York, in 2018, in memory of Jesus’ passion and death.

SUNDAY, March 28, 10pm

Holy Land, Holy Sites

EWTN At 10pm, Fathers Joseph Mary and Mark Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word present Life of Christ: A Holy Land Pilgrimage.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 1-3

The Triduum

EWTN On Thursday at noon, live, the Pope will preside at the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land will have Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony. At 5pm, live, will be the Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the Basilica of the National Shrine.

On Friday at noon, live, Pope Francis will preside at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm will be The Seven Last Words of Christ With Father Raymond de Souza. This series of meditations will look to Joseph and his heavenly patronage while meditating upon the seven times Jesus speaks from the cross. At 2:30pm, live, will be the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in the National Shrine. At 5pm will be the Way of the Cross. With images from the Holy Land and reflections by Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the private secretary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, meditate on the passion of Our Lord in this powerful devotion.

On Saturday at 1:30pm, live, Pope Francis will say the Easter Vigil Mass. At 8pm, live, will be the Easter Vigil Mass from the National Shrine.

FRIDAY, April 2, 11am

Exposition of the Holy Shroud of Turin

EWTN The Archdiocese of Turin will host the exposition, which will air on EWTN, on Italy’s TV2000 and on social media; see Sindone.org for more information.





FRIDAY, April 2, 8pm

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1959 epic, based on Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, is well suited for Good Friday in that it embodies St. Paul’s words in 1 Timothy 1, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.”

SUNDAY, April 4, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4am, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Easter, with the urbi et orbi (“To the city and the world”) message and blessing afterwards. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the National Shrine.





Papal events are subject to change. Check EWTN.com for latest information.

Also visit EWTN.com/holyweek and EWTN.com/easter.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.