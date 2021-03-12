TV Picks 03.14.21

Feast-day Masses and programming are among the highlights.

MONDAY, March 15, 2am

Diary of a Country Priest

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Robert Bresson, Claude Laydu stars as a young curé. Not rated. Advisory: hunting rabbits; a suicide implied; a poisoning.

Wednesday, March 17, 5:30pm

Saints of Europe: St. Patrick

EWTN “I fear nothing, because of the promises of heaven,” said St. Patrick, the beloved “Apostle of Ireland.” In this show, Irish Jesuit Father Bernard McGuckian visits the Hill of Tara and tells about the love and faith with which St. Patrick brought the light of Christ to the Irish people.

FRIDAY, March 19, live

Feast of St. Joseph

EWTN At 8am will be the Solemn Mass of St. Joseph, Husband of the Virgin Mary, With the MFVA Friars. (Re-airs 11:30am.) At 6:30pm will be Mass From the National Shrine of St. Joseph, in the oratory of Old St. Joseph Church at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.

SATURDAY, March 20, 2pm

Discovering Patrick: Saint of Ireland

EWTN Father Nathan Cromly leads pilgrims around Ireland to learn about St. Patrick.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 22-26, 5:30pm

Reality Check: The Four Last Things — Death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell

EWTN Fathers of Mercy Father Wade Menezes reminds the faithful that, upon dying, we must render an account to God, so we must repent and live the Gospel.





MONDAY, March 22, 6:30pm

Fighting for Life: The Story of N.O.W. v. Scheidler

EWTN This new documentary from the Thomas More Society shows how pro-life leader Joe Scheidler stood up for the right to advocate for life and decry abortion and the attorney who risked everything to defend him.





THURSDAY, March 25

Feast of the Annunciation

EWTN At 8am, live, is Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord With the MFVA Friars. At 11:30am, live, Pope Francis is to celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation. At 5pm, in Feast of the Annunciation, Dominican Father Lawrence Lew extols the Blessed Virgin Mary.

SATURDAY, March 27, 8pm

A Man for All Seasons

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1966 drama portrays the prosecution of St. Thomas More (1478-1535) after he refused to violate his Catholic conscience. A-1 and G.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California. This post is an updated version of the print listing.