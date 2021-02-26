TV Picks 02.28.21

SUNDAY, Feb. 28, 7pm

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This series profiles food-industry pioneers. At 7pm, “The Chocolate Rush” focuses on Milton Hershey and Harry Burnett Reese. At 8pm, “The Kings of Burgers” follows Ray Kroc. At 9pm, “American Cheese” spotlights James Kraft and the Pabst brothers. All episodes: TV-PG.

SUNDAYS, Feb. 28, March 7, 5:30pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels: St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein) vs. Friedrich Nietzsche — Part 1, Part 2

EWTN These episodes of Benjamin Wiker’s series of ethics and intellectual exchanges between history’s saints and their opposites feature St. Teresa Benedicta (1891-1942) and Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900). Segments re-air 6:30am on following Thursdays.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, March 1-3, 5:30pm

Pallottines in Africa

EWTN Founded by St. Vincent Pallotti (1795-1850), these missionaries follow his motto, Caritas Christi Urget Nos (“The love of Christ impels us”). Monday: “The Life of a Priest”; Tuesday: “The Life of a Seminarian”; Wednesday: “The Life of the Children.” Re-airs at 2:30am.

MONDAYS, March 1, March 8, 8pm

Antiques Roadshow

PBS The stately Rosecliff Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, hosted sessions between appraisers and hopeful owners of perhaps valuable historical items. Re-air from 2018.

FRIDAY-MONDAY, March 5-8

Pope Francis’ Visit to Iraq

EWTN The theme for this trip is “You Are All Brothers” (Matthew 23:8). Friday, in Baghdad: Visit President Barham Salih; greet dignitaries; meet with bishops, clergy, religious and others at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation. Saturday: Visit the Shia Muslim Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani in Najaf; host interreligious meeting in Nassirya; say Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph in Baghdad. Sunday: In Erbil, meet religious and civil leaders of Iraqi Kurdistan; in Mosul, pray for war victims at Hosh al-Bieaa (Church Square); in Qaraqosh, visit the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception; back in Erbil, say Mass at the Franso Hariri stadium. Monday: In Baghdad, hold a farewell ceremony. Go online to EWTN.com for more information.

SATURDAY, March 6, 8pm

Ignatius of Loyola: Soldier, Sinner, Saint

EWTN This 2016 drama profiles St. Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), who founded the Society of Jesus in 1541 with St. Francis Xavier and St. Peter Faber. Because he had a profound conversion, he is sometimes called the “Saint of Second Chances.” Not rated, but some scenes might be too intense for little ones. Re-airs 1:30am Monday.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, March 11-13

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, at 6:30pm Thursday, tape-delayed, is the Opening Mass for this worldwide devotion in which a church in each diocese will be open for 24 hours straight as a time for prayer and confession. At 5:15pm, live, Saturday, is the Closing Mass.

SATURDAY, March 13, 11pm

Web of Faith 2.0

EWTN “The Significance of Tabernacles and Monstrances” focuses on the Eucharist.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.