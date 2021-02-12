TV Picks 02.14.21

A film about St. Bernadette, to whom Our Lady of Lourdes appeared, will air on EWTN.

SUNDAY, Feb. 14, 7am

The Secret History of Air Force One

HISTORY This documentary uses interviews and archival film to chronicle the history of presidents’ travel by air and to reveal secrets of the aircraft involved. Advisory: TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Feb. 14, 5pm

Catholic Sphere

EWTN In this new program, Brian Patrick (Crossing the Goal) hosts correspondents who canvas the Catholic presence worldwide and “highlight rarely told struggles and victories of the universal Church.” Re-airs 11:30am Tuesday; 11pm Wednesday. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17

Ash Wednesday

EWTN “Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the Lord, your God …” (Joel 2:13).

At 8am is Ash Wednesday With the MFVA. Re-airs 6:30pm. At 10:30am live is Holy Mass With the Blessing and the Imposition of the Ashes. Pope Francis is to lead the Penitential Procession from the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina. Re-airs midnight.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest, Susan Tassone, urges us to “Pray for the holy souls!”

The author of many books about purgatory stresses our need and duty to help the suffering poor souls and suggests ways we can do so. Re-airs 2am and 9:30am Thursday.

FRIDAY, Feb. 19, 10:30am

In His Sandals

EWTN In this episode, “Trials Are a Privilege,” Mother Angelica cites the Epistle of St. James as she discusses the reality that joy in Christ is possible even in the midst of trials.

SATURDAY, Feb. 20, 8am

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

HISTORY This documentary relates the outstanding combat service of African American pilots and crews in all-Black units of the U.S. Army Air Forces in Europe during World War II. Host Robin Roberts’ father was one of the airmen. Some 80 of these brave men gave their lives for their country. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Feb. 21, 10pm

Modern Marvels

HISTORY This season, host Adam Richman will tour shops and factories around the United States to discover how they create America’s favorite treats.

Tonight’s season premiere spotlights cookies; future shows will feature ice cream, cheeses and more.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Feb. 22-26, 5:30pm

Polish Catholic

EWTN In his ancestral homeland, Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa discusses Poland’s saints and sacrifices and observes Polish customs with his relatives. Re-airs 2:30am, Tuesday-Saturday.

SATURDAY, Feb. 27, 8pm

The Passion of Bernadette

EWTN Filmed in the convent at Nevers, France, where St. Bernadette Soubirous (1844-1879) lived, director Jean Delannoy’s 1989 sequel to his 1988 film Bernadette stars Sydney Penny and chronicles Sister Bernadette’s joys, sufferings and sanctity in religious life. A-II, PG.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.