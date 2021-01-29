TV Picks 01.31.21

IN PRODUCTION

EWTN News In-Depth

EWTN EWTN’s Michelle Johnson reports: “This new weekly, one-hour news discussion program [will offer] the Catholic perspective and analysis on the top stories of the week.” The show will feature host Montse Alvarado, EWTN global news bureau personalities and newsmakers. Stay tuned for the March debut.

SUNDAY, Jan. 31, 12pm

The Red Badge of Courage

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES John Huston directed this 1951 adaptation of Stephen Crane’s 1895 Civil War novel of the same name. Audie Murphy, a real-life Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, stars. TV-PG.

TUESDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am, live

Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN On this feast day, also known as Candlemas Day, Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass. Re-airs midnight.

WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, 8pm

Nature

PBS “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains,” on Feb. 3, trails a family of cougars in Patagonian Chile. The next week, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas” captures the scenic beauty of far Southwest Texas by the Rio Grande and tracks the rugged area’s wildlife.

WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, 10pm

Europe’s New Wild

PBS This new series depicts European successes in returning animal species to their former habitats. “The Missing Lynx” on Feb. 3 surveys efforts in the Iberian Peninsula. The next week, “Return of the Titans” follows the returning of species in the Carpathian Mountains.

THURSDAY, Feb. 4, 12:10pm, live

The Catholic University of America: Patronal Feast of St. Thomas Aquinas Mass

EWTN “Nothing can be known, save what is true,” wrote St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274), doctor of the Church and patron saint of this pontifical university.

SUNDAYS, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, 6pm

From the Visible to the Invisible: The Eucharist

EWTN In this documentary Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, now archbishop of Valencia, Spain, and formerly prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, 2008-2014, explains the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass (Feb. 7) and Eucharistic adoration (Feb. 14).

THURSDAY, Feb. 11, 4am, live

International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN “I am the Immaculate Conception,” the Blessed Mother told St. Bernadette Soubirous in southwest France in 1858. This Mass is to take place at Our Lady’s shrine in Lourdes. Re-airs 11:30am.

THURSDAY, Feb. 11, 5:30pm

Lourdes, With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word: Miracles at Lourdes

EWTN Visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes and hear from Dr. Alessandro de Franciscis, president of the Lourdes Medical Bureau, about the rigorous medical-scientific process involved in assessing possible miraculous cures at the shrine.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.