TV Picks 01.31.21

A new documentary focuses on the Blessed Sacrament.
EWTN News In-Depth
EWTN EWTN’s Michelle Johnson reports: “This new weekly, one-hour news discussion program [will offer] the Catholic perspective and analysis on the top stories of the week.” The show will feature host Montse Alvarado, EWTN global news bureau personalities and newsmakers. Stay tuned for the March debut.
SUNDAY, Jan. 31, 12pm
The Red Badge of Courage
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES John Huston directed this 1951 adaptation of Stephen Crane’s 1895 Civil War novel of the same name. Audie Murphy, a real-life Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, stars. TV-PG.
TUESDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am, live
Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
EWTN On this feast day, also known as Candlemas Day, Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass. Re-airs midnight.
WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, 8pm
Nature
PBS “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains,” on Feb. 3, trails a family of cougars in Patagonian Chile. The next week, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas” captures the scenic beauty of far Southwest Texas by the Rio Grande and tracks the rugged area’s wildlife.
WEDNESDAYS, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, 10pm
Europe’s New Wild
PBS This new series depicts European successes in returning animal species to their former habitats. “The Missing Lynx” on Feb. 3 surveys efforts in the Iberian Peninsula. The next week, “Return of the Titans” follows the returning of species in the Carpathian Mountains.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4, 12:10pm, live
The Catholic University of America: Patronal Feast of St. Thomas Aquinas Mass
EWTN “Nothing can be known, save what is true,” wrote St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274), doctor of the Church and patron saint of this pontifical university.
SUNDAYS, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, 6pm
From the Visible to the Invisible: The Eucharist
EWTN In this documentary Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, now archbishop of Valencia, Spain, and formerly prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, 2008-2014, explains the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass (Feb. 7) and Eucharistic adoration (Feb. 14).
THURSDAY, Feb. 11, 4am, live
International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes
EWTN “I am the Immaculate Conception,” the Blessed Mother told St. Bernadette Soubirous in southwest France in 1858. This Mass is to take place at Our Lady’s shrine in Lourdes. Re-airs 11:30am.
THURSDAY, Feb. 11, 5:30pm
Lourdes, With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word: Miracles at Lourdes
EWTN Visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes and hear from Dr. Alessandro de Franciscis, president of the Lourdes Medical Bureau, about the rigorous medical-scientific process involved in assessing possible miraculous cures at the shrine.
