TV Picks 01.17.21

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20, noon

59th Presidential Inauguration and Swearing-In

MAJOR NETWORKS Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are to take their respective oaths of office for the presidency and the vice presidency at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Preliminary events will begin at 9:30am.

THURSDAY, Jan. 21, 5:30pm

They Might Be Saints: Ven. Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm.

EWTN Ireland-born Mother Mary Angeline McCrory (1893-1984) founded the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm in New York City in 1929. She advised, “If you have to fail, let it be on the side of kindness. Be kinder than kindness itself to the old people.”

FRIDAY, Jan. 22, 9pm

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

PBS In this show, “Hecho en Mexico (‘Made in Mexico’),” conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform along with guitarists Rodrigo y Gabriela, singer Natalia Lafourcade, the band La Santa Cecilia and the musical group Los Angeles Azules in tandem with the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

FRIDAY, Jan. 22, 10pm

Great Performances: The Magic of Horowitz

PBS In 1986, amid meetings between President Ronald Reagan and the Soviet dictator Gorbachev, the Russia-born classical pianist Vladimir Horowitz (1903-1989) returned to Russia to give a concert in Moscow. This episode conveys his virtuosity and the international acclaim he received.

SATURDAY, Jan. 23, 2:30pm, live

17th-Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN “Abortion Hurts Women” is always the message of this well-attended rally and march in downtown San Francisco. This year will feature a scaled-down event due to the pandemic.

MONDAY, Jan. 25, 11:30am

Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul, Celebration of Vespers

EWTN Pope Francis will preside in Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

MONDAY, Jan. 25, 8pm

The Journey Home

EWTN In this new show, apologist and filmmaker Steve Ray, a former Baptist, tells host Marcus Grodi that studying the Church Fathers helped lead him to Catholicism. Re-airs at 1am.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 28-29, live

48th-Annual March for Life

EWTN At 8:30pm Thursday is the Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

At 8am Friday is the Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30pm.)

From 9:30am to 5:30pm Friday, EWTN will air the March for Life rally and the entire march. (Re-airs 10pm Friday and 11am Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 30, 8pm

The Sidewalk Chronicles

EWTN This 2015 documentary by Nathan Leon and Meghan Hervert Leon depicts loving interactions between pro-life sidewalk counselors and the women and girls they help. TV-PG.





