TV Picks 01.03.21

MONDAY, Jan. 4, 11:30am, live

Holy Mass on the 200th Anniversary of the Death of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

EWTN “The gate of heaven is very low; only the humble can enter it,” said Mother Seton (1774-1821), the first native-born American saint, who converted to Catholicism in 1805. She founded the first free Catholic girls’ school and the first religious congregation of sisters in the United States. Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will celebrate this Mass at the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Re-airs at midnight.

WEEKDAYS, 3:30pm

The Holy Rosary With Mother Angelica

EWTN “The Rosary is a powerful weapon to put the demons to flight and to keep oneself from sin,” wrote Pope Pius XI (1857-1939). Mother Angelica and the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration pray the Rosary in the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama.

TUESDAY, Jan. 5, 1:30pm

Feasts & Seasons: The Year ’Round

EWTN In this episode, English author Joanna Bogle describes the traditions and crafts with which English Catholics celebrate the Christmas Octave and the Epiphany. Re-airs 3:30am Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 6, 4am, live

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN On this feast day, the Church contemplates the coming of Christ and adores him as did the Magi. Pope Francis is to celebrate this Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Re-airs 11:30am.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 6, 8pm

Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success

PBS This episode studies the daily lives of fox, gray, ground and red squirrels and spotlights their intelligence, agility and ability to solve problems. A re-air from 2018.

SUNDAY, Jan. 10, 3:30am, live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN In Luke 3 we read, “… and the Holy Spirit descended upon him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven, ‘You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.’” Pope Francis will celebrate this Mass in the Sistine Chapel and will baptize babies. Re-airs at noon.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 11-15, 5:30pm

When They Say, You Say

EWTN In this five-part series, Olivia Gans Turner of the Virginia Society for Human Life offers effective ways to counter the many pro-abortion clichés. She also counsels unwary pro-lifers to never use anti-life terminology such as “pro-choice” in defense of unborn babies. Her topics, in order, are: “Words That Can Save Lives”; “Lies That Dehumanize the Baby”; “Every Child a Wanted Child”; “The Back Alley and Hard Cases”; and “When It Gets Personal.” TV-PG. Re-airs Tuesday-Saturday at 2:30am.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13, 8pm

Nature: The Alps: The High Life

PBS This new documentary visits the Alps in the spring and summer to profile the Capercaillie grouse, brown frogs, the Eurasian lynx, griffon vultures, ibex, marmots and other species. Advisory: Some animal predation.

