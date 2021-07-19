Tokyo Olympics 2020: This Week’s TV Picks

SUNDAY, July 18, 10am, live

Tour de France

NBC The 108th edition of this legendary professional bicycling race roars to a finish on Paris’ celebrated Champs-Élysées.

SUNDAY, July 18, 4:30pm

Savoring Our Faith

EWTN Father Leo Patalinghug visits New Mexico and tries favorite dishes. He also visits Santa Fe’s Cathedral-Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and the Loretto Chapel’s Holy Staircase, as well as the Santuario (sanctuary) in Chimayo, source of the “holy dirt” that people revere for cures.

SUNDAY, July 18, 9pm

The Machines That Built America

HISTORY Tonight’s premiere installment of this eight-episode series cover 19th- and 20th-century technological advances and their inventors. TV-PG.

SUNDAYS, July-Aug. 22, 6pm

Messiah

EWTN In this new series, Scripture experts such as Mary Healy, Roy Schoeman and Scott Hahn explore the promised coming of the Messiah, Jesus’ salvific life, death and resurrection, and the growth of the early Church into the fourth century.





MONDAY, July 19, all day

The Olympiads

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Starting at 6am, today’s slate of documentaries features rare footage from the Olympics of 1912, 1928, 1948, 1956, 1964, 1972, 1976 and 1984.

WEDNESDAY, July 21, 6pm

Secrets of the Dead: Hannibal in the Alps

PBS In this 2018 documentary, experts for the first time uncover evidence about which route Carthaginian general Hannibal (247-ca. 181 B.C.) and his army took to invade Italy in 218 B.C.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, July 23-Aug. 8

Tokyo Olympic Games

NBC Coverage begins 8:30pm on July 23 and continues in the evenings (times vary).

MONDAY, July 26, 6:30pm

The Doctors of the Church: St. Augustine of Hippo — Part I

EWTN This docudrama highlights St. Augustine (354-430) and his legacy. Re-airs 11pm Wednesday, 11:30am Saturday.

MONDAY-THURSDAY, July 26-29, 5:30pm

Into the Breach

EWTN Inspired by Phoenix Bishop Thomas Olmsted’s 2015 eponymous apostolic exhortation to Catholic men comes this Knights of Columbus 12-part series. Re-airs 2:30am.

Thursday, July 29, 10:30pm

Defending Life

EWTN “Reaching Millennials With the Pro-Life Message” discusses ways to recruit millennials (people born 1981-1996) into the pro-life movement. TV-PG.

SATURDAY, July 31, 8pm

Ignatius of Loyola: Soldier, Sinner, Saint

EWTN Shown on the feast day of St. Ignatius (1491-1556), this film depicts the founder of the Society of Jesus.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.