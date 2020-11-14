The ‘Buy Catholic’ Christmas Gift Guide 2020

In the list below, there are items for men, women, children and teachers — and some creative present toppers this year (which make great stand-alone, budget-friendly gifts, too). This resource will help you choose heartfelt gifts for friends and family, while supporting Catholic companies, including small businesses, entrepreneurs and artists.

For Men

1. The Augustine Bible: I love the new ESV-CE translation of the Bible from the Augustine Institute. You can read about it at NCRegister.com to get a better idea of why this Bible is a blessing for our times. It is a truly meaningful gift for the man in your life who desires to follow in Augustine’s footsteps and “take up and read.”

2. Catholic art/iconography from Elizabeth Zelasko: My husband and I love her prints and the prayer, thoughtfulness and meticulous detail that go into her work. Check out The Four Gospel Writers and the Nativity of Christ Orthodox icon print (which we have in our home).

3. Catholic Gentleman watch: Its genuine leather strap and water-resistant quartz make it a classy gift. I also love the logoed collapsible grip and stand for phones and tablets that are useful and budget-friendly.

4. Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father: This book by Father Donald Calloway is an invaluable resource that has blessed my own husband and the men (and women!) at our parish so much. Purchase a copy from the EWTN Religious Catalogue to receive a free EWTN Live DVD.

5. Handmade Wooden Home Altar: These prayer stands from the Catholic Woodworker make a perfect gift for the office desk, nightstand or for travel.

For Women

6. Marie Zélie clothing brand: This brand features beautiful and amazingly comfortable dresses, skirts and tops for women. I normally buy solid colors, but feeling daring, I chose some dresses with stylish prints and absolutely love them. This is a Polish-Catholic company featuring modest, feminine style that is also concerned with sustainability and ethical practices; I love to recommend them. They generously gave me a discount for Register readers, too; use code Katie10 for 10% off until Christmas.

7. Theology of Home planner: Organize daily life with beauty and inspiration. This planner includes the feast days of the liturgical year, saint days, saint quotes, a full-color interior, space for notes and both weekly and monthly layouts. It is both functional and classy.

8. Catholic jewelry: Saint and Stone has elegant, unique religious jewelry. For a truly show-stopping gift, check out the Queen Mary necklace. I also love my pieces from Telos Art Shop (I wear my silver Sacred Heart necklace almost daily) and the new rosary bracelet selections from Humble Mission beads.

9. Garden statue: I love the selection of saint and angel garden statues in the EWTN Religious Catalogue. Putting one in the front yard will add beauty to your home (and evangelize the neighborhood, too). See the full selection online.

10. Refuge Rosaries: These are not just for women, but I may or may not have purchased multiple of these gorgeous, handmade rosaries in feminine colors for my daughters and myself.

For Catechists, Teachers or Friends

11. Corda Candles: I’m obsessed with both the Catholic theming and the scents of these candles. I recommend these candles on pretty much every gift guide I put together.

12. Mug from Rose Harrington: The different prayer-themed selections are all classy and cozy. I always love giving and receiving mugs in the winter.

13. A Heart Like Mary’s: This book by Father Edward Looney has 31 days’ worth of beautiful meditations. I love giving daily devotionals as gifts for friends and teachers.

14. Catholic art from Ti Spark: I love Ti’s art. I have her print of St. Josephine Bakhita in our entry way and several of the other saint prints on my wish list. Check out her beautiful Star of the Sea print.

For Children

15. Mass set from Worthy of Agape: With both DIY and upgraded/painted versions, these lovely wooden altar kits are a beautiful way to help your children learn more about and fall more in love with the Mass.

16. First Faith Treasury books.* This Is the Church (new release) and Lily Lolek, Future Saint are currently read aloud multiple times a day in our house. Both are delightful to read and the illustrations are incredible.

17. Doll from The Little Rose Shop: While you’re perusing the adorable saint dolls, check out the Catholic baby blankets, too (available with personalization options).

18. Rosary blanket from Fiat to Halo: These “cozy rosaries” are just genius. I love both styles and have them on the “wish list” for my little ones.

19. Catholic Family Crate: My kids get so excited when a box from Catholic Family Crate arrives in the mail. They love the activities, prayers, prints and table toppers, and I love how easy and fun it makes liturgical living at home.

20. Catholic children’s apparel from Brick House in the City: I love the “Strong Like My Mom” (featuring the Blessed Mother) and “Pray, Hope, Don’t Worry” (homage to St. Padre Pio) tees … well, actually, just browse all of them (including the “Small Thing” one). You might have a hard time picking a favorite, though. Also be sure to check out Meadow Cress Boutique’s selection of hand-sewn, saint-inspired items for babies and children. I love all of the original, fun patterns and theming.

21. Be Yourself! journals for Catholic girls and Catholic boys: These are a great resource to inspire your child age 9-plus to become a saint. Both the aesthetics and the content are top-notch.

22. “7 Days of Creation” puzzle: This gift combines two of my kids’ favorite things, puzzles and the creation story. It’s a fun find from the EWTN Religious Catalogue.

Present Toppers

23. Temporary tattoos by Just Love Prints: Select fun Catholic body art without the permanency.

24. Stickers from The Simple Saints: I love the St. Louis and Zélie Martin one.

25. Prayer journals*: With versions for spouses, parents, teachers, grandparents, godparents and a Spanish edition, these journals help guide you in praying more intentionally and meaningfully for the ones you love in a super-simple weekly format; Amazon.com

26. Novena cards: Select from a variety of beautiful prayer cards, Rosary cards, Holy Hour cards and novena cards. Both the concept and the execution of this new business is wonderful; these cards would make truly thoughtful gift toppers (or even solo gifts themselves).





Katie Warner writes from Georgia, where she lives with her family, writes children’s books and home educates. She is online at KatieWarner.com.

*denotes products by the guide’s author.