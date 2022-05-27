Summer Movies 2022: Coming to a Theater Near You

Summer is traditionally the season Hollywood releases its biggest blockbusters of the year. The thrill from the sights and sounds; the smell of movie-theater popcorn; the sense of solidarity with other moviegoers caught up in the adventure unfolding before them and returning out into the summer night transformed by the experience of going to the movies. But times have changed, and with more content available on streaming platforms, the very survival of movie theaters is in question. Summer 2022 will be a test for the future of Hollywood blockbusters — many of the new releases were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic and are now finally seeing the light of day on the big screen. Let’s take a look at some of the big movies coming this summer.





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: Currently in theaters

Prior to its May 6 release, some questions were raised about the PG-13 rating for this sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, likened Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to an ’80s horror film. Coupled with adding director Sam Raimi (creator of the Evil Dead franchise and the original Spider-Man series starring Tobey Maguire), who is known for his dazzling horror elements, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness attempts to classify itself as more than just a superhero movie. At the same time, like so many superhero epics these days, it is tethered, almost constricted, to adhering to the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” (MCU), with its constant cross-referencing to other franchises and characters. The movie scored early success upon release, trailing only Spider-Man: No Way Home in pandemic-era pre-ticket sales. But the sharp decline in box-office sales in subsequent weeks suggests Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a minor entry to the MCU. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, the film stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: May 27

There are many Hollywood celebrities and stars, but there is only one Tom Cruise, and there is only one Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. More than 35 years after the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Cruise returns in one of his most beloved roles in a sequel initially met with skepticism when the project was announced a few years ago. But anticipation has grown dramatically during the pandemic, with the movie delayed a number of times before settling on May 27 for its release. Projections indicate both a commercial and critical success for the film, which follows test pilot Maverick training a new squad of fighter pilots. Cruise, who will turn 60 in July, shows no signs of slowing down. Here in Top Gun, he is supported by frequent collaborators Joseph Kosinski, who directed, and Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the script. Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly reprise their roles from the original film and are joined by Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

Jurassic World Dominion

Release date: June 10

Another new movie, another sequel. Jurassic World Dominion marks the third film of the rebooted Jurassic Park series, following Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). What should interest fans for this go-around is that they will again get to see Dr. Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), heroes from the first Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg’s gigantic hit from 1993. They join the recurring characters of the Jurassic World trilogy, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Colin Trevorrow directs.

Lightyear

Release date: June 17

Chris Evans voices the character of Buzz Lightyear in an origin story/spin-off from the popular Toy Story franchise. Lightyear, produced by Pixar Animation and distributed by Walt Disney Studios, follows astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who is depicted as the human inspiration for the toy version of the character we meet in Toy Story (voiced by Tim Allen in those films). Lightyear is marooned on an unfriendly planet with his crew and must find a way back home. Directed by Agnus MacLane, who previously helmed Finding Dory (2016).

Elvis

Release date: June 24

The king is alive! Baz Luhrmann (Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge) helms this stylish biopic on Elvis Presley. It promises to include many of Luhrmann’s unique flourishes, so audiences should not expect the typical biopic akin to those of other musicians, like Ray and Walk the Line. Elvis is less a comprehensive biographical story and centers on the relationship between Elvis (Austin Butler) and his manager, the Netherlands-born Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It was Parker who discovered Elvis in 1955 and wielded tremendous influence on the superstar’s career path, including the many movie musicals that dominated Presley’s career before his 1968 comeback tour.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returns to the Thor franchise, starring Chris Hemsworth in his ninth outing as the Mighty Thor. Another delayed production due to COVID-19, Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor’s mission to stop the villainous Gorr (Christian Bale). As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder features a plethora of MCU characters, including those from Guardians of the Galaxy, and co-stars a huge lineup of recognizable names: In addition to Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, Russell Crowe plays Zeus, Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie, and Jeff Goldblum, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy also take part in the action.

Nope

Release date: July 22

Director Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) wrote, produced and directed this science-fiction horror film about a strange event that haunts residents of an isolated California town. Daniel Kaluuya, star of Peele’s Get Out, is the lead here. Keke Palmer plays his wife.

Samaritan

Release date: Aug. 26

Sylvester Stallone joins the superhero craze in what promises to be a darker approach to the genre. Based on the graphic novels by Mythos Comics, Stallone plays Joe Smith, the title character called “Samaritan.” Samaritan is long thought to be dead, but a young boy comes to believe he is still alive and sets out to contact his hero. Samaritan is another film that has been delayed on a number of occasions due to COVID-19. Stallone also co-produced the film, which was created under Stallone’s Balboa Productions banner. Little else is known about the film, and its late-summer release might work to Samaritan’s advantage, given the relative obscurity of the intellectual property. Julius Avery directs.