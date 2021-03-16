St. Joseph According to Saints’ Teachings

“St. Joseph was the living image of his Virgin Spouse; they resembled each other like two pearls.” — St. Bernardine of Siena

With St. Joseph, the old truism — “Actions speak louder than words” — comes to mind. Saints across the centuries with devotion to St. Joseph know it firsthand and show us how we, too, can have the same bond of friendship and companionship.

St. Teresa of Avila was so devoted to St. Joseph that she named all of her monasteries after him. “I took for my advocate and lord the glorious Saint Joseph and commended myself earnestly to him; and I found that this my father and lord delivered me both from this trouble and also from other and greater troubles concerning my honor and the loss of my soul, and that he gave me greater blessings than I could ask of him.”

The Saints on Joseph

“I do not remember even now that I have ever asked anything of him which he has failed to grant. I am astonished at the great favors which God has bestowed on me through this blessed saint, and at the perils from which He has freed me, both in body and in soul.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“To other saints the Lord seems to have given grace to succor us in some of our necessities, but of this glorious saint my experience is that he succors us in them all and that the Lord wishes to teach us that as He was Himself subject to him on earth (for, being His guardian and being called His father, he could command Him), just so in Heaven He still does all that he asks. This has also been the experience of other persons whom I have advised to commend themselves to him; and even today there are many who have great devotion to him through having newly experienced this truth.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“For some years now, I think, I have made some request of him every year on his festival, and I have always had it granted. If my petition is in any way ill directed, he directs it aright for my greater good.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“I wish I could persuade everyone to be devoted to this glorious saint, for I have great experience of the blessings which he can obtain from God. I have never known anyone to be truly devoted to him and render him particular services who did not notably advance in virtue, for he gives very real help to souls who commend themselves to him.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“I only beg, for the love of God, that anyone who does not believe me will put what I say to the test, and he will see by experience what great advantages come from his commending himself to this glorious patriarch and having devotion to him.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“There are many saints to whom God has given the power to assist us in the necessities of life, but the power given to St. Joseph is unlimited: It extends to all our needs, and all those who invoke him with confidence are sure to be heard.” — St. Thomas Aquinas, doctor of the Church

“Nothing will be refused him [St. Joseph], neither by Our Lady nor by his glorious son.” — St. Francis de Sales, doctor of the Church

“There is no doubt about it: Just as Jesus Christ wanted to be subject to Joseph on earth, so he does everything the saint asks of him in heaven.” — St. Alphonsus Liguori, doctor of the Church

“The holy example of Jesus Christ, who, while upon earth, honored St. Joseph so highly and was obedient to him during his life, should be sufficient to inflame the hearts of all with devotion to this saint.” — St. Alphonsus Liguori, doctor of the Church

“Devotion to St. Joseph is one of the choicest graces that God can give to a soul. … When God wishes to raise a soul to greater heights, he unites it to St. Joseph by giving it a strong love for the good saint.” — St. Peter Julian Eymard

“When you invoke St. Joseph, you don’t have to speak much. You know your Father in heaven knows what you need; well, so does His friend St. Joseph. Tell him, ‘If you were in my place, St. Joseph, what would you do? Well, pray for this in my behalf.’” — St. André Bessette

“In these latter times in which a monstrous and most abominable war has been declared against the Church of Christ … we should more efficaciously implore the compassion of God through the merits and intercession of St. Joseph …” — Blessed Pope Pius IX

“St. Joseph, with the love and generosity with which he guarded Jesus, so too will he guard your soul, and as he defended him from Herod, so will he defend your soul by the fiercest Herod: the devil! All the care that the Patriarch St. Joseph has for Jesus, he has for you and will always help you with his patronage. He will free you from the persecution of the wicked and proud Herod, and will not allow your heart to be estranged from Jesus. Ite ad Ioseph! Go to Joseph with extreme confidence, because I, like St. Teresa of Avila, do not remember having asked anything from St. Joseph without having obtained it readily.” — St. Pio of Pietrelcina (Padre Pio)

“I do not know how anyone can think of the Queen of the Angels, during the time that she suffered so much with the Child Jesus, without giving thanks to St. Joseph for the way he helped them.” — St. Teresa of Avila, doctor of the Church

“He [St. Joseph] always favors with special protection those souls who are enrolled beneath the standard of Mary.”

— St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi

“In our time Our Lady has helped us comprehend and love her dear and chaste husband, St. Joseph. She has told us of the mystery surrounding him and of his greatness. She has let us know something of her love for St. Joseph, that most lovable saint who for years held the Word made flesh in his arms.” — Blessed Gabriele Allegra

“A servant of Mary will have a tender devotion to St. Joseph, and by his pious homage of respect and love, will endeavor to merit the protection of this great saint.” — Blessed William Joseph Chaminade

“If it is true that the Blessed Virgin is the keeper of all heavenly graces, that her love for the elect is the source of their glory and happiness, what must be the glory of St. Joseph, whom she was obliged to love above all the saints, just as a good wife must love her husband above all men.” — Blessed Boleslava Lament

“May he [St. Joseph] obtain for us the ability of St. Dominic, St. Vincent Ferrer and Blessed Alan de la Roche to promote the Rosary.” — Blessed Gabriele Allegra

“Make him [St. Joseph] responsible for the protection of your person, he who saved the life of his Savior. May he take charge of the affair of your salvation.” — Blessed William Joseph Chaminade

“Make him [St. Joseph] the patron of your family, and you will soon have tangible proof of his protecting hand.” — St. Peter Julian Eymard

“He [St. Joseph] is the proof that in order to be a good and genuine follower of Jesus Christ, there is no need of great things — it is enough to have the common, simple and human virtues, but they need to be true and authentic.”

— Pope St. Paul VI

“Rejoice, devout servants of St. Joseph, for you are close to paradise; the ladder leading up to it has but three rungs, Jesus, Mary and Joseph.” — St. Leonard of Port Maurice

“All for Jesus, all through Mary, all after thine example, O Patriarch, St. Joseph.” — Pope St. Pius X