St. Joseph 101
Learn more about the beloved saint via facts, prayers and more.
The Church honors the head of the Holy Family throgh prayer and pilgrimage, and more.
Litany of St. Joseph
Lord, have mercy on us.
Christ, have mercy on us.
Lord, have mercy on us.
Jesus, hear us; Jesus, graciously hear us.
God the Father of heaven, have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.
Holy Mary, pray for us.
St. Joseph, pray for us.
Renowned offspring of David, pray for us.
Light of Patriarchs, pray for us.
Spouse of the Mother of God, pray for us.
Chaste guardian of the Virgin, pray for us.
Foster father of the Son of God, pray for us.
Diligent protector of Christ, pray for us.
Head of the Holy Family, pray for us.
Joseph most just, pray for us.
Joseph most chaste, pray for us.
Joseph most prudent, pray for us.
Joseph most strong, pray for us.
Joseph most obedient, pray for us.
Joseph most faithful, pray for us.
Mirror of patience, pray for us.
Lover of poverty, pray for us.
Model of artisans, pray for us.
Glory of home life, pray for us.
Guardian of virgins, pray for us.
Pillar of families, pray for us.
Solace of the wretched, pray for us.
Hope of the sick, pray for us.
Patron of the dying, pray for us.
Terror of demons, pray for us.
Protector of Holy Church, pray for us.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, spare us, O Jesus.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Jesus.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us, O Jesus.
He made him the lord of his household,
And prince over all his possessions.
Let us pray.
O God, in your ineffable providence you were pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beg you, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector: You who live and reign forever and ever.
St. Joseph, pray for us.
Source: EWTN.com
Dedicated to St. Joseph
Basilicas and cathedrals around the world are dedicated to the patron of the universal Church:
Argentina
Basilica of St. Joseph, Rosario
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gualeguaychú
Australia
St Joseph’s Cathedral, Rockhampton, Queensland
Bangladesh
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Khulna
Brazil
St. Joseph the Worker Basilica, Barbacena
Bulgaria
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Sofia
Canada
St. Joseph’s Cathedral Basilica, Edmonton, Alberta
Oratory of St. Joseph of Mont-Royal, Montreal, Quebec
Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Gatineau, Quebec
Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
China
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Beijing
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chongqing
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guiyang
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hankou
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Shantou
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Tianjin
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Wuhu
Colombia
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Cúcuta
France
Basilica of St. Joseph, Annecy
Basilica of St. Joseph, Grenoble
Ghana
St. Joseph’s Basilica, Elmina
India
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Allahabad
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gorakhpur
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Lucknow
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Muvattupuzha
St Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral, Patna
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Trivandrum
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Vasai
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Kotdwar
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Meerut
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chikmagalur
St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Raiganj
St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Sambalpur
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guwahati
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Itanagar
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Imphal
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Chingleput
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Raipur
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jagdalpur
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jamshedpur
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Nellore
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Paliserry
St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mananthavady
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dindigul
St. Joseph’s Co-cathedral, Khammam
Indonesia
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Pontianak
Kazakhstan
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Karaganda
Latvia
St. Joseph Cathedral, Liepāja
Malaysia
St. Joseph Cathedral, Kuching
St. Joseph Cathedral, Miri
Mexico
Basilica of St. Joseph and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Mexico City
Netherlands
St. Joseph Cathedral, Groningen
New Zealand
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dunedin
Pakistan
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Rawalpindi
Philippines
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Patriarch, Alaminos
Balanga Cathedral or St. Joseph Cathedral, Balanga City
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Ipil
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Romblon
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Antique
St. Joseph Cathedral, San Jose, Nueva Ecija
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Tagbilaran
Romania
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Bucharest
Spain
Basilica of St. Joseph Oriol, Barcelona
Sri Lanka
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Anuradhapura
Tanzania
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dar es Salaam
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Zanzibar
United Kingdom
St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Swansea, Wales
United States
St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo, New York
St. Joseph Cathedral, San Diego, California
Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose, California
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, Connecticut
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, Kentucky
St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, Missouri
Cathedral of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, Missouri
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Manchester, New Hampshire
St. Joseph Cathedral, Bayonne, New Jersey
St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, New Jersey
Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Brooklyn, New York
St. Joseph Cathedral, Columbus, Ohio
St. Joseph Old Cathedral, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
St. Joseph Cathedral, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Burlington, Vermont
Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling, West Virginia
Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker Fagatogo, American Samoa
Uruguay
Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose de Mayo
Vietnam
St. Joseph Cathedral, Hanoi
St. Joseph Pilgrimage Sites
St. Gerasimos Monastery (Deir Hijla), located on the site where Mary, Joseph and Jesus used to rest during the Flight to Egypt. Near Jericho and Qasr al-Yahud, Palestinian Authority
Monastery of St. Joseph, Rafqa, Lebanon
St. Joseph, Patron …
Of the Universal Catholic Church
Of Unborn children
Of Fathers
Of Immigrants
Of Workers
Of Employment
Of Explorers
Of Pilgrims
Of Carpenters
Of Travelers
Of Engineers
Of Realtors
Of a Happy Death
Against Doubt and Hesitation
Memorials of St. Joseph
March 19
May 1 (St. Joseph the Worker)
Third Wednesday After Easter (patronage of St. Joseph of the Universal Church)
Oct. 29 (Armenian Apostolic Church)
July 20 (Coptic Catholic Church)
Source: CatholicSaints.Info
Papal Documents on St. Joseph
Quemadmodem Deus — declaration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pius IX, Dec. 8, 1870.
Inclytum Patriarcham — liturgical norms for the celebration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pope Pius IX, July 7, 1871.
Quamquam Pluries — encyclical on devotion to St. Joseph by Leo XIII, Aug. 15, 1889.
Bonum Sane — motu proprio on devotion to St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XV, July 25, 1920.
Divini Redemptoris — encyclical “On Atheistic Communism” by Pius XI, issued on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 1937.
Le Voci — declaration on St. Joseph being named patron of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII, March 19, 1961.
Decree — on including St. Joseph’s name in the Canon of the Mass, Nov. 13, 1962.
Homily — on the feast of St. Joseph by Pope Paul VI, March 27, 1969.
Redemptoris Custos — apostolic exhortation on St. Joseph by John Paul II, Aug. 15, 1989.
Angelus address — on St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XVI, delivered on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2006.
Paternas Vices — decree on including the name of St. Joseph in Eucharistic Prayers II-IV, by Pope Francis, May 1, 2013.
Patris Corde — apostolic letter on the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Joseph as the “Patron of the Universal Church” and on proclaiming the Year of St. Joseph by Pope Francis, Dec. 8, 2020.
Memorare to St. Joseph
Remember, O most pure spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, my great protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection, or implored your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding therefore in your goodness, I come before you. Do not turn down my petitions, foster father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.
