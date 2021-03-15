Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

St. Joseph 101

Learn more about the beloved saint via facts, prayers and more.

The head of the Holy Family is being honored in a special way this year.
The head of the Holy Family is being honored in a special way this year. (photo: Unsplash)
Joseph Pronechen, Joseph O'Brien and Tom Wehner Features

The Church honors the head of the Holy Family throgh prayer and pilgrimage, and more.


Litany of St. Joseph

 Litany of St. Joseph

 Lord, have mercy on us. 

 Christ, have mercy on us.

 Lord, have mercy on us. 

 Jesus, hear us; Jesus, graciously hear us.

 God the Father of heaven, have mercy on us.

 God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

 God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

 Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

 Holy Mary, pray for us.

 St. Joseph, pray for us.

 Renowned offspring of David, pray for us.

 Light of Patriarchs, pray for us.

 Spouse of the Mother of God, pray for us.

 Chaste guardian of the Virgin, pray for us.

 Foster father of the Son of God, pray for us.

 Diligent protector of Christ, pray for us.

 Head of the Holy Family, pray for us.

 Joseph most just, pray for us.

 Joseph most chaste, pray for us.

 Joseph most prudent, pray for us.

 Joseph most strong, pray for us.

 Joseph most obedient, pray for us.

 Joseph most faithful, pray for us.

 Mirror of patience, pray for us.

 Lover of poverty, pray for us.

 Model of artisans, pray for us. 

 Glory of home life, pray for us.

 Guardian of virgins, pray for us.

 Pillar of families, pray for us.

 Solace of the wretched, pray for us.

 Hope of the sick, pray for us.

 Patron of the dying, pray for us.

 Terror of demons, pray for us.

 Protector of Holy Church, pray for us. 

 Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, spare us, O Jesus. 

 Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Jesus. 

 Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us, O Jesus. 

 He made him the lord of his household,

 And prince over all his possessions.

 Let us pray.

 O God, in your ineffable providence you were pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beg you, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector: You who live and reign forever and ever. 

 St. Joseph, pray for us.

 Source: EWTN.com

 

Dedicated to St. Joseph

Basilicas and cathedrals around the world are dedicated to the patron of the universal Church:

 

Argentina

Basilica of St. Joseph, Rosario

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gualeguaychú

 

Australia

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Rockhampton, Queensland

 

Bangladesh

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Khulna

 

Brazil

St. Joseph the Worker Basilica, Barbacena

 

Bulgaria

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Sofia

 

Canada

St. Joseph’s Cathedral Basilica, Edmonton, Alberta

Oratory of St. Joseph of Mont-Royal, Montreal, Quebec

Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Gatineau, Quebec

Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

 

China

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Beijing

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chongqing

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guiyang

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hankou

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Shantou

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Tianjin

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Wuhu

 

Colombia

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Cúcuta

 

France

Basilica of St. Joseph, Annecy

Basilica of St. Joseph, Grenoble

 

Ghana

St. Joseph’s Basilica, Elmina

 

India

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Allahabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gorakhpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Lucknow

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Muvattupuzha

St Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral, Patna

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Trivandrum

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Vasai

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Kotdwar

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Meerut

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chikmagalur

St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Raiganj

St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Sambalpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guwahati

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Itanagar

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Imphal

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Chingleput

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Raipur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jagdalpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jamshedpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Nellore

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Paliserry

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mananthavady

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dindigul

St. Joseph’s Co-cathedral, Khammam

 

Indonesia

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Pontianak

 

Kazakhstan

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Karaganda

 

Latvia

St. Joseph Cathedral, Liepāja

 

Malaysia

St. Joseph Cathedral, Kuching

St. Joseph Cathedral, Miri

 

Mexico

Basilica of St. Joseph and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Mexico City

 

Netherlands

St. Joseph Cathedral, Groningen 

 

New Zealand

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dunedin

 

Pakistan

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Rawalpindi

 

Philippines

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Patriarch, Alaminos

Balanga Cathedral or St. Joseph Cathedral, Balanga City

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Ipil

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Romblon

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Antique

St. Joseph Cathedral, San Jose, Nueva Ecija

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Tagbilaran

 

Romania

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Bucharest

 

Spain

Basilica of St. Joseph Oriol, Barcelona

 

Sri Lanka

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Anuradhapura

 

Tanzania

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dar es Salaam

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Zanzibar

 

United Kingdom

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Swansea, Wales

 

United States

St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo, New York

St. Joseph Cathedral, San Diego, California

Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose, California

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, Connecticut

Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, Kentucky 

St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, Missouri

Cathedral of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, Missouri

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Manchester, New Hampshire

St. Joseph Cathedral, Bayonne, New Jersey

St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, New Jersey

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Brooklyn, New York

St. Joseph Cathedral, Columbus, Ohio

St. Joseph Old Cathedral, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

St. Joseph Cathedral, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Burlington, Vermont

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling, West Virginia

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker Fagatogo, American Samoa

 

Uruguay

Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose de Mayo

 

Vietnam

St. Joseph Cathedral, Hanoi


St. Joseph Pilgrimage Sites 

St. Gerasimos Monastery (Deir Hijla), located on the site where Mary, Joseph and Jesus used to rest during the Flight to Egypt. Near Jericho and Qasr al-Yahud, Palestinian Authority

Monastery of St. Joseph, Rafqa, Lebanon

Knock Shrine


 St. Joseph, Patron …

Of the Universal Catholic Church

Of Unborn children

Of Fathers

Of Immigrants

Of Workers

Of Employment

Of Explorers

Of Pilgrims

Of Carpenters

Of Travelers

Of Engineers

Of Realtors

Of a Happy Death

Against Doubt and Hesitation


Memorials of St. Joseph

 March 19 

 May 1 (St. Joseph the Worker)

 Third Wednesday After Easter (patronage of St. Joseph of the Universal Church)

 Oct. 29 (Armenian Apostolic Church)

 July 20 (Coptic Catholic Church)

 Source: CatholicSaints.Info


Papal Documents on St. Joseph

Quemadmodem Deus declaration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pius IX, Dec. 8, 1870.

Inclytum Patriarcham liturgical norms for the celebration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pope Pius IX, July 7, 1871.

Quamquam Pluries encyclical on devotion to St. Joseph by Leo XIII, Aug. 15, 1889.

Bonum Sane motu proprio on devotion to St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XV, July 25, 1920.

Divini Redemptoris encyclical “On Atheistic Communism” by Pius XI, issued on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 1937.

Le Voci declaration on St. Joseph being named patron of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII, March 19, 1961.

Decree — on including St. Joseph’s name in the Canon of the Mass, Nov. 13, 1962.

Homily — on the feast of St. Joseph by Pope Paul VI, March 27, 1969.

Redemptoris Custos apostolic exhortation on St. Joseph by John Paul II, Aug. 15, 1989.

Angelus address — on St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XVI, delivered on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2006.

Paternas Vices decree on including the name of St. Joseph in Eucharistic Prayers II-IV, by Pope Francis, May 1, 2013.

Patris Corde apostolic letter on the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Joseph as the “Patron of the Universal Church” and on proclaiming the Year of St. Joseph by Pope Francis, Dec. 8, 2020.

 

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, O most pure spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, my great protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection, or implored your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding therefore in your goodness, I come before you. Do not turn down my petitions, foster father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

 

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up