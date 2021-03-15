St. Joseph 101

Learn more about the beloved saint via facts, prayers and more.

The Church honors the head of the Holy Family throgh prayer and pilgrimage, and more.





Litany of St. Joseph

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Jesus, hear us; Jesus, graciously hear us.

God the Father of heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

Renowned offspring of David, pray for us.

Light of Patriarchs, pray for us.

Spouse of the Mother of God, pray for us.

Chaste guardian of the Virgin, pray for us.

Foster father of the Son of God, pray for us.

Diligent protector of Christ, pray for us.

Head of the Holy Family, pray for us.

Joseph most just, pray for us.

Joseph most chaste, pray for us.

Joseph most prudent, pray for us.

Joseph most strong, pray for us.

Joseph most obedient, pray for us.

Joseph most faithful, pray for us.

Mirror of patience, pray for us.

Lover of poverty, pray for us.

Model of artisans, pray for us.

Glory of home life, pray for us.

Guardian of virgins, pray for us.

Pillar of families, pray for us.

Solace of the wretched, pray for us.

Hope of the sick, pray for us.

Patron of the dying, pray for us.

Terror of demons, pray for us.

Protector of Holy Church, pray for us.

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, spare us, O Jesus.

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Jesus.

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us, O Jesus.

He made him the lord of his household,

And prince over all his possessions.

Let us pray.

O God, in your ineffable providence you were pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beg you, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector: You who live and reign forever and ever.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

Source: EWTN.com

Dedicated to St. Joseph

Basilicas and cathedrals around the world are dedicated to the patron of the universal Church:

Argentina

Basilica of St. Joseph, Rosario

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gualeguaychú

Australia

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Rockhampton, Queensland

Bangladesh

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Khulna

Brazil

St. Joseph the Worker Basilica, Barbacena

Bulgaria

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Sofia

Canada

St. Joseph’s Cathedral Basilica, Edmonton, Alberta

Oratory of St. Joseph of Mont-Royal, Montreal, Quebec

Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Gatineau, Quebec

Saint-Joseph Cathedral, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

China

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Beijing

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chongqing

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guiyang

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hankou

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Shantou

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Tianjin

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Wuhu

Colombia

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Cúcuta

France

Basilica of St. Joseph, Annecy

Basilica of St. Joseph, Grenoble

Ghana

St. Joseph’s Basilica, Elmina

India

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Allahabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gorakhpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Lucknow

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Muvattupuzha

St Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral, Patna

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Trivandrum

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Vasai

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Kotdwar

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Meerut

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Chikmagalur

St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Raiganj

St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, Sambalpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Guwahati

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Itanagar

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Imphal

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Chingleput

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Raipur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jagdalpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Jamshedpur

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Nellore

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Paliserry

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mananthavady

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dindigul

St. Joseph’s Co-cathedral, Khammam

Indonesia

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Pontianak

Kazakhstan

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Karaganda

Latvia

St. Joseph Cathedral, Liepāja

Malaysia

St. Joseph Cathedral, Kuching

St. Joseph Cathedral, Miri

Mexico

Basilica of St. Joseph and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Mexico City

Netherlands

St. Joseph Cathedral, Groningen

New Zealand

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dunedin

Pakistan

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hyderabad

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Rawalpindi

Philippines

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Patriarch, Alaminos

Balanga Cathedral or St. Joseph Cathedral, Balanga City

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Ipil

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Romblon

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Antique

St. Joseph Cathedral, San Jose, Nueva Ecija

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker, Tagbilaran

Romania

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Bucharest

Spain

Basilica of St. Joseph Oriol, Barcelona

Sri Lanka

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Anuradhapura

Tanzania

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Dar es Salaam

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Zanzibar

United Kingdom

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Swansea, Wales

United States

St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo, New York

St. Joseph Cathedral, San Diego, California

Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose, California

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford, Connecticut

Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, Kentucky

St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, Missouri

Cathedral of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, Missouri

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Manchester, New Hampshire

St. Joseph Cathedral, Bayonne, New Jersey

St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, New Jersey

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Brooklyn, New York

St. Joseph Cathedral, Columbus, Ohio

St. Joseph Old Cathedral, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

St. Joseph Cathedral, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Burlington, Vermont

Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling, West Virginia

Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph the Worker Fagatogo, American Samoa

Uruguay

Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, San Jose de Mayo

Vietnam

St. Joseph Cathedral, Hanoi





St. Joseph Pilgrimage Sites

St. Gerasimos Monastery (Deir Hijla), located on the site where Mary, Joseph and Jesus used to rest during the Flight to Egypt. Near Jericho and Qasr al-Yahud, Palestinian Authority

Monastery of St. Joseph, Rafqa, Lebanon

Knock Shrine





St. Joseph, Patron …

Of the Universal Catholic Church

Of Unborn children

Of Fathers

Of Immigrants

Of Workers

Of Employment

Of Explorers

Of Pilgrims

Of Carpenters

Of Travelers

Of Engineers

Of Realtors

Of a Happy Death

Against Doubt and Hesitation





Memorials of St. Joseph

March 19

May 1 (St. Joseph the Worker)

Third Wednesday After Easter (patronage of St. Joseph of the Universal Church)

Oct. 29 (Armenian Apostolic Church)

July 20 (Coptic Catholic Church)

Source: CatholicSaints.Info





Papal Documents on St. Joseph

Quemadmodem Deus — declaration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pius IX, Dec. 8, 1870.

Inclytum Patriarcham — liturgical norms for the celebration of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Universal Church” by Pope Pius IX, July 7, 1871.

Quamquam Pluries — encyclical on devotion to St. Joseph by Leo XIII, Aug. 15, 1889.

Bonum Sane — motu proprio on devotion to St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XV, July 25, 1920.

Divini Redemptoris — encyclical “On Atheistic Communism” by Pius XI, issued on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 1937.

Le Voci — declaration on St. Joseph being named patron of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII, March 19, 1961.

Decree — on including St. Joseph’s name in the Canon of the Mass, Nov. 13, 1962.

Homily — on the feast of St. Joseph by Pope Paul VI, March 27, 1969.

Redemptoris Custos — apostolic exhortation on St. Joseph by John Paul II, Aug. 15, 1989.

Angelus address — on St. Joseph by Pope Benedict XVI, delivered on the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2006.

Paternas Vices — decree on including the name of St. Joseph in Eucharistic Prayers II-IV, by Pope Francis, May 1, 2013.

Patris Corde — apostolic letter on the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Joseph as the “Patron of the Universal Church” and on proclaiming the Year of St. Joseph by Pope Francis, Dec. 8, 2020.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, O most pure spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, my great protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection, or implored your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding therefore in your goodness, I come before you. Do not turn down my petitions, foster father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.