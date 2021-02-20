Spiritual Gift Guide 2021

With Easter and springtime approaching, it is time for many families to celebrate the sacraments of baptism, Eucharist, confirmation and matrimony. The Register’s annual guide features gifts for babies being baptized, children making their first Communion, teens being confirmed, new Catholics entering the Church and couples getting married. Plus, find good reads for the whole family.

1. MY BAPTISM-DAY FRAME

From the Caroline Collection, this charming picture frame is designed to display a 3-inch by 3-inch photo of a baby’s baptism. The 4 3/4-inch square shadow-box-style frame contains a 1-inch ivory mat with a small silver teddy bear holding a sparkly rhinestone at the lower right corner. The words “My Baptism Day” are written in silver on the glass across the top, and the easel back slides out easily to accommodate the photo. Item: 19334, $15.

2. BAPTISM BIBLE KEEPSAKE BOX

From the Caroline Collection, this Bible-shaped keepsake box with hinged lid opens to a plush cream-colored velour lining. On top of the lid is a small cross above the word “Baptism” in a matte print. The shiny metal box is made of a lead-free zinc alloy and measures approximately 3 1/2 inches long x 2 3/4 inches wide x 1 inch deep. Item: 19777, $19.

3. FIRST COMMUNION STONE-FINISH ROSARY BOX

This rosary keepsake box is designed to look like chiseled stone in the shape of a cross. The lid has a cross with a chalice and Host hand-painted in gold on it to symbolize the Eucharist. Across the lid and around the base of the box is a beautiful scrolling filigree design. The box measures 3 inches long by 2 1/4 inches wide x 3/4 inches deep. Item: 62703, $14.

4. WHITE AND SILVER FIRST COMMUNION FRAME WITH ROSARY

From the Caroline Collection, this elegant silver and white first Communion keepsake picture frame features a silver cross at the top with a rhinestone in the center and “First Communion” written in silver at the base. The frame has an easel back with a window that holds a 4-inch by 6-inch photograph under glass. Included with this frame is a rosary made with 4mm white pearl beads, a zinc-plated crucifix and a Host and chalice center. The frame measures approximately 8 inches high x 6 inches wide; the rosary measures 16 1/2 inches when laid flat. Item: 19911, $49.

5. 7 GIFTS CONFIRMATION MEDAL

This unique sterling-silver confirmation medal features the image of a dove in flight with the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit written in the rays beneath the wings. The gifts of the Holy Spirit are: “Fear of the Lord,” “Piety,” “Counsel,” “Understanding,” “Knowledge,” “Wisdom” and “Fortitude.” The medal measures approximately 3/4-inch and includes a delicate 18-inch stainless chain. Item: 886SS, $54.

6. HOLY SPIRIT CONFIRMATION ROSARY

This special confirmation keepsake rosary is made with deep-red facet-cut 6mm crystal beads, an ornate pewter crucifix, and a Holy Spirit centerpiece that says “Confirmed in Christ” around the outer edge. This rosary measures 19 1/2 inches when laid flat and comes in a crushed velvet gift box. Made in the U.S. Item: 707DF, $38.

7. SACRAMENTS OF INITIATION WALL CROSS

This wall cross depicts the three sacraments of initiation — baptism, Holy Communion and confirmation — with a quote from Scripture in the center that reads: “I Know the Plans I Have for You, Declares the Lord” (Jeremiah 29:11). At the bottom is also depicted the sacrament of reconciliation, which is generally received in preparation for first Holy Communion. This wall cross is made of a resin-stone mix and is painted bronze. It measures 6 inches x 8 1/2 inches, with a keyhole hook for hanging. Item: 66963, $14.

8. RCIA WALL CRUCIFIX

This crucifix is designed to be a holy reminder of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. The cross is made of beautiful cherry-stained maple wood with a silver-plated Italian corpus and the three symbols of the sacraments of initiation etched in black. On the left side of the crossbeam is a shell, symbolizing baptism; at the top is a chalice, symbolizing the Eucharist; and on the right is a dove, symbolizing confirmation. At the very bottom, also etched in black, are the letters: RCIA. This crucifix measures 8 inches high and comes in a satin-lined gift box. Item: 1751R, $38.

9. HOLY MASS CRUCIFIX FOR MARRIAGE

This devotional crucifix combines “The Holy Mass Crucifix” with the interlocking rings at the bottom that symbolize the sacrament of marriage. It is made of gold-finished pewter with an enamel inlay. It measures 8 inches high and includes a hook for hanging. Item: 3245L, $53.

10. STERLING SILVER ST. JOSPEH PENDANT

St. Joseph is the patron saint of fathers, carpenters and the dying. The Church is celebrating a special “Year of St. Joseph” in 2021. This pendant medal measures 1 1/8-inch tall by 5/8-inch wide. Chain not included. Item: 5722S, $83.

11. ST. JOSEPH WITH THE CHILD JESUS PAINTED STATUE

This statue offers a touching and unusual portrayal of St. Joseph walking hand in hand with the young Child Jesus. In his other hand, Joseph is holding a sprig of lilies representative of Joseph’s supreme purity. Made of resin and hand-painted with extraordinarily fine attention to detail, it measures 8 1/4 inches tall. Item: 75952C, $72.

12. A BIBLICAL WAY OF PRAYING THE MASS

Want to tap more fully into the abundance of grace offered at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass? Father Timothy Gallagher resurrects the teachings of Venerable Bruno Lanteri. A holy priest seeking to root himself in prayer during the turbulence of war and persecution in northern Italy, Venerable Bruno developed a biblical way of praying the Mass that transforms it into a true prayer of the heart. Father Gallagher discovered this method of praying the Mass 45 years ago, and it has been a blessing for him ever since. He now shares this method with readers. Through a selection of biblical figures, he invites the faithful to live each part of the Mass with these figures’ sentiments and hearts. Combined with spiritual exercises and reflections — and full-color images of sacred art — this book will assist one in growing in prayer during Mass as well as one’s spiritual life. Paperback; 150 pages. Item: 82279, $14.95.

13. HOW TO LISTEN WHEN GOD IS SPEAKING

How do we listen to God speak to our hearts, minds and wills, especially above the noise and stress of the modern world? What is the process of discerning God’s will? Bestselling author and popular EWTN host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa tackles these and other questions in this comprehensive book on discernment. Paperback; 176 pages. Item: 1833, $14.

14. OUR LADY’S WARDROBE

“Right now in heaven, Mary has a real, living, breathing, vibrant, glorified body. She’s not a ghost. She’s living. And when she has appeared at various times in history — like at Lourdes or Fatima — the witnesses who saw her all said that she looked just like us — only more beautiful. I wanted to demonstrate this very important truth in my book,” author Anthony DeStefano told the Register about his Marian children’s book. “I didn’t want Our Lady to look like she does in all those 16th-century Renaissance and Baroque paintings (beautiful as those paintings are). Also, I wanted to show children that Our Lady is active in heaven.” Item: 6261, $16.95.



