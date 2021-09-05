Support the register

Looking for a Movie to Watch Over the Long Weekend?

Home Video Picks & Passes 08.29.21

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

The Boxtrolls (2014) — PASS

Coraline (2009) — PICK

Labyrinth (1986) — PASS

he best and worst of Laika Studios’ adorably creepy stop-motion animated features both have new Blu-ray releases — but which is which? It’s no mystery: Henry Selick’s surreal Coraline, written by Neil Gaiman, is an inspired excursion into the fantasies and anxieties of a strong-willed young girl who discovers a whimsically spooky parallel world through a secret door in her new home. A terrific heroine, a great supporting cast, a deliciously ghoulish monster and a very good kitty: What’s not to love?

By contrast, the defiantly weird, bleak The Boxtrolls has all the usual Laika grotesquerie, but virtually none of the humanity. Combining the worst animated parental stereotypes with an exhausted PC parable with misunderstood monsters and monster humans, it’s an unbearable misfire. 

Between the two is Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, celebrating 35 years with a 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-ray set. A Muppety fantasy, nostalgic for some, starring a very young Jennifer Connolly opposite David Bowie, it’s a curiosity I can’t quite cheer or pan. Your call.

 

 CAVEAT SPECTATOR: The Boxtrolls: Animated menace and slapstick action; disturbing situations, including kidnapping and long-term captivity; mild bawdy humor. Coraline: Disturbing domestic themes in a fantasy setting; creepy imagery, scary scenes and menace to a child; a couple of depictions of divination; mild burlesque-style humor. Labyrinth: Mildly intimidating imagery; some rude humor. All for older kids and up.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

