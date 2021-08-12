Letters 08.01.21

This Is Jesus!

A few days ago I heard on NPR radio two Catholic women being interviewed about President Joe Biden receiving Communion. They were well-informed about his not being allowed to receive by the Catholic Church. But they fell short about Who the Eucharist is!

I felt they made it sound like it was a law of the Catholic Church just like it’s a law we can’t run a red traffic light. There were no references to Matthew 26:26-29 (part of the Last Supper narrative) or John 6:55-57 (part of the Bread of Life Discourse) or to the numerous other references in the Bible that refer to the Eucharist.

Our non-Catholic friends are well-versed in the Bible, usually more than us Catholics. Catholics need to be educated what the Eucharist really is and how important our belief, worship and reverence is of it. This is Jesus!

Margaret D. Short

Tallahassee, Florida





Double the Enjoyment

I have been a subscriber to the National Catholic Register for most of the past 20 years and have enjoyed your paper. I was reading this latest issue (June 20-July 3) and really enjoyed the two articles by K.V. Turley (“Ballad of the Paradoxical Poet,” Arts & Entertainment, and “The Glastonbury Quest for the Holy Grail,” Travel, History & Saints). I visited Glastonbury about 10 years ago, and it was a very memorable experience.

He is a very talented writer, and I enjoy his shows on England that appear on EWTN.

Brian Bookheimer

Westerville, Ohio

Disappointing Stand

Regarding “Eucharistic Consistency” (Opinion, June 20 issue):

I find it profoundly disappointing that American bishops still cannot stand united in confronting pro-abortion, nominally Catholic politicians. I was again reminded, however, on June 22, the feast of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, that, when King Henry VIII declared himself head of the Church in England, only one bishop in all of England opposed him, and St. John Fisher paid for it with his head. The pope at the time honored the bishop’s faithfulness by naming him a cardinal while in prison.

Robert Rakauskas

Los Angeles, California