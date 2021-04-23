Letters 04.25.21

Scandalous Example

Human life is infinitely valuable. That statement may seem overly obvious, especially to the formed Catholic conscience. But when a new human life becomes “infinitely valuable” and defendable still seems to be grist for debate.

Our new president, almost daily in both the secular and the Catholic press, is lauded in some way for his noble spirit, his goodness and his display of basic Christian values reflective of his early education and solid Catholic foundation. Some of that laud may be deserved.

This same man, however, would reject the Hyde Amendment and issue an executive order clearing the way for unimpeded spread of abortifacient literature and materials by the U.S. abroad. He unabashedly supports abortion while, with a smile, he accepts praise for his piety and attendance at Mass.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 500,000 U.S. lives, a truly lamentable statistic. That toll was calculated for a time period of approximately one year. Many more than 500,000 little Americans were aborted in that same time period, a gruesome annual statistic. The archbishop of Washington, D.C., declared in December that giving Holy Communion to Mr. Biden was quite acceptable. Yet our new president is as culpable in the abortion arena as if he were the actual perpetrator. Even more so, his example is scandalous. If I, as a Catholic physician, performed abortions and advocated for the industry, the Church would censure me, or at least it should. And I would be a hypocrite to hold myself out as a Catholic. I would suggest that the Catholic press clearly illuminate the president’s position in this matter and passionately solicit prayers for his enlightenment. This is a life-and-death issue, indeed. Mr. Biden, thus far, has chosen a path of evil.

Roger D. Moore,

Clinton, New York