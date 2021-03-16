Support the register

Introducing Joseph’s Jubilee

The Jubilee of St. Joseph

BARTOLOMÉ ESTEBAN MURILLO, ST. JOSEPH WITH THE INFANT SAVIOUR (ANGELS IN THE CLOUDS), C. 17TH CENTURY
BARTOLOMÉ ESTEBAN MURILLO, ST. JOSEPH WITH THE INFANT SAVIOUR (ANGELS IN THE CLOUDS), C. 17TH CENTURY
Patti Maguire Armstrong Features

This past Dec. 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, marked 150 years since Pope Pius IX officially proclaimed St. Joseph patron of the universal Church. To increase the universality of devotion to the foster father of Jesus Christ, Pope Francis declared a “Year of St. Joseph.” In his apostolic letter Patris Corde (With a Father’s Heart), the Pope stated that God’s plan was at work through him. “Joseph, then, teaches us that faith in God includes believing that he can work even through our fears, our frailties and our weaknesses. He also teaches us that amid the tempests of life, we must never be afraid to let the Lord steer our course. At times, we want to be in complete control, yet God always sees the bigger picture.”

Along with the Holy Father’s declaration, the Apostolic Penitentiary issued a plenary indulgence for the Year of St. Joseph. The three conditions for receiving a plenary indulgence are sacramental confession, the reception of Holy Communion and prayer for the Pope’s intentions.

The devotional year, and the work of this special section, aims “to perpetuate the entrustment of the whole Church to the powerful patronage of the Custodian of Jesus.” It encourages people to commit themselves “with prayer and good works, to obtain, with the help of St. Joseph, head of the heavenly Family of Nazareth, comfort and relief from the serious human and social tribulations that besiege the contemporary world today.”  

Patti Maguire Armstrong Patti Maguire Armstrong is an award-winning author and was the managing editor and co-author of Ascension Press’ bestselling Amazing Grace Series. Her newest books are Holy Hacks: Everyday Ways to Live Your Faith & Get to Heaven and Big Hearted: Inspiring Stories from Everyday Families. She has a B.A. in social work and M.A. in public administration and worked in both those fields before staying home to work as a freelance writer. Patti and her husband, Mark, live in North Dakota, where they are still raising the tail end of their 10 children. Follow her on Twitter at @PattiArmstrong and read her blog at PattiMaguireArmstrong.com.

