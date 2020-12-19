Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 12.20.20

Japan’s Studio Ghibli has new releases on Blu-ray.

‘From Up on Poppy Hill’ is new on Blu-ray.
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Castle in the Sky (1986) — PICK
From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) — PICK
Spirited Away (2001) — PICK

Integrity and empathy, hard work and initiative, ritual, and family ties are common themes in the gorgeously animated films of Japan’s Studio Ghibli. For examples, look no further than these new Blu-ray releases from SHOUT! Factory.

When Chihiro, the young heroine of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece Spirited Away, turns a wrong corner and stumbles into an intimidating spirit world, she encounters layer upon layer of mystery that can be navigated only through trust, courage and virtue.

The two young protagonists of Miyazaki’s steampunk swashbuckler Castle in the Sky discover the importance of compassion over corrupting power, of humble closeness to the Earth.

The lesser-known coming-of-age charmer From Up on Poppy Hill, cowritten by Miyazaki and directed by his son Goro, explores honoring the past while facing the future from the perspective of a typically responsible heroine growing up in a Japanese coastal village in 1963.

Bonus Pick! Now on Netflix, the 28-minute Aardman short Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas is as irresistible as Shaun’s wordless adventures nearly always are.

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Spirited Away: Pagan-influenced fantasy with nature-spirits; frightening situations; recurring menace. Teens and up. Castle in the Sky: Sci-fi action violence; brief animist-leaning commentary. Kids and up. From Up on Poppy Hill: Nothing objectionable, but some complex emotional material. Older kids and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

