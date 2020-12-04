Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 12.06.20

Among Amazon Prime offerings in December are a trio of classics and a delightful cartoon from two of the best animation filmmakers working — all with notable moral themes.

‘Witty’ animated movie ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ gets a thumbs-up.
‘Witty’ animated movie ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ gets a thumbs-up. (photo: Sony Pictures)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) — PICK
Gandhi (1982) — PICK
The King’s Speech (2010) — PICK
The Natural (1984) — PICK

A 1995 Vatican film list honoree, Richard Attenborough’s Best Picture winner Gandhi is most notable for Ben Kingsley’s astonishing performance as an icon of nonviolence who inspired Martin Luther King Jr.

Tom Hooper’s Best Picture winner The King’s Speech, starring Colin Firth as England’s Prince Albert/George VI and Geoffrey Rush as his speech therapist Lionel Logue, is a charming ode to strong marriages as well as doing one’s duty.

One of the best sports films ever made, Barry Levinson’s The Natural, starring Robert Redford as a baseball prodigy, is a deliberately Arthurian tale of a Percival-like innocent led astray by temptation and ambition.

Finally, before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, Chris Miller and Phil Lord made the witty, bonkers Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, which intriguingly anticipates Spider-Verse’s complex father-son dynamics.

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs: Mild rude humor. Fine family viewing. Gandhi: Deadly violence, including large-scale massacre; some religious issues. Teens and up. The King’s Speech: References to an illicit affair; therapeutic bad language. Teens and up. The Natural: Implied nonmarital sex; limited profanity. Teens and up.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

