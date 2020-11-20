Home Video Picks & Passes 11.22.20

Support the register

New additions to the Criterion Collection have Catholic themes.

A confession booth is seen in St. Peter's Cathedral in Vatican City. Movies include the sacrament in their plots. (photo: Shutterstock / SS)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Irishman (2019) — PICK
Moonstruck (1987) — PICK

Catholicism, confession, morality and mortality loom large in two very different new additions to the Criterion Collection.

Norman Jewison’s Moonstruck is a winning Brooklyn-set romantic comedy about a sensible widow, Loretta (Cher), who is swept off her feet by her unexciting fiancé’s moody, wounded younger brother (Nicolas Cage).

A key subplot revolves around Loretta’s mother, Rose (Olympia Dukakis), whose husband (Vincent Gardenia) has a mistress. Rose spends a moonlit evening with a charming professor who prefers to seduce students but is drawn to Rose’s self-possession. 

But Rose can’t be seduced. “I know who I am,” she says, a line that ripples through the rest of the film. By the end, Rose’s moral triumph is complete and her husband will go to confession, as Loretta did in one of the better confessions in Hollywood history.

The Irishman is Martin Scorsese’s latter-day gangster epic about one version of the murder of Jimmy Hoffa, a three-act drama with an unexpected fourth act as Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran, now in a nursing home, struggles with the hollowness of his life.

A painful late scene with a priest trying to help Sheeran arrive at some kind of contrition offers a chilling counterpoint to Rose: Sheeran seems to have lost any true sense of self; he seems to be no one at all. 

The Irishman: Sporadic graphic violence, implied adultery and pervasive profane and crude language. Mature viewing. Moonstruck: Off-screen nonmarital and extramarital sex. Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

