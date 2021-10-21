Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 10.10.21

One of the Marx Brothers’ best and two Studio Ghibli near-classics are among recent home-video releases.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) — PICK

Porco Rosso (1992) — PICK 

Night at the Opera (1935) — PICK

A top contender for the Marx Brothers’ best and funniest film, Night at the Opera ideally balances a well-structured storyline with the Marxes’ anarchic humor. Musical comedy, a romantic subplot, and Groucho and Margaret Dumont doing what they do — what’s not to love? 

Two Ghibli films more different than Porco Rosso and From Up on Poppy Hill would be hard to find — but they do have one thing in common: a specific sense of time and place rare in the studio’s output.

Set in Depression-era Europe in and around the Adriatic Sea, Hayao Miyazaki’s Porco Rosso centers on a Bogeyesque, cynical former World War I ace whose unexplained magical transformation into an anthropomorphic pig somehow fits his character and the Miyazaki vibe perfectly.

A naturalistic departure from the studio’s usual high-flying fantasy, From Up on Poppy Hill is set in the coastal city of Yokohama the year before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, where the high-school protagonists grapple with looking to the future while honoring the past.

Bonus Pick: Amazon Prime subscribers, new streaming options include I Love Lucy, Seasons 1 and 2! Enjoy!

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: From Up on Poppy Hill: Mature themes. Kids and up. Porco Rosso: Cartoony but brutal fisticuffs; a few mature references. Older kids and up. Night at the Opera: Double entendre and mild innuendo. Kids and up.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

