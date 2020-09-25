Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 09.27.20

‘Roman Holiday’ is a ‘pick.’

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in ‘Roman Holiday.’
Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in ‘Roman Holiday.’ (photo: Public domain/Paramount Pictures)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Bitter Tea of General Yen (1933) — PICK

Roman Holiday (1953) — PICK

Among new Blu-ray offerings are two very different tales, made 20 years apart, of star-crossed romances between an American and a non-American in an exotic locale. 

In both films — an underappreciated oddity in the career of Frank Capra and a beloved classic with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck — the woman is a young naif abroad on a goodwill mission who runs into trouble from which the man, a more jaded local character, saves her.

William Wyler’s Roman Holiday stars Hepburn as the crown princess of an unspecified European country on a goodwill European tour. Chafing at her highly regimented existence, she absconds from the embassy in Rome and spends a magical day with Peck’s cynical American reporter Joe.

Capra’s The Bitter Tea of General Yen stars Barbara Stanwick as a young American missionary in Shanghai during the Chinese Civil War. Swedish actor Nils Anton plays a powerful Chinese warlord who becomes entranced by the beautiful missionary, despite her engagement to a fellow missionary.

While dated in some ways, Bitter Tea has intriguing religious and moral currents deeper than anything in Roman Holiday, which, though one of the loveliest big-screen depictions of Rome, omits entirely the city’s sacred heritage.

 

 CAVEAT SPECTATOR:  The Bitter Tea of General Yen:  Stylized violence and sexual situations. Teens and up. Roman Holiday: Romantic complications. Teens and up. 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized five times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016, second-place wins in 2019 and 2015, and a third-place win in 2018. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

