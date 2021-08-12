Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 08.01.21

Dancing movies get a thumbs-up.

‘‘An American in Paris’ and ‘Strictly Ballroom’
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

An American in Paris (1953) — PICK
Strictly Ballroom (1992) — PICK


Two terrific films about dancing are among the latest arrivals to Blu-ray.

If Gene Kelly dancing to George Gershwin’s music with lyrics by his brother Ira isn’t enough to sell you on An American in Paris, what would be? 

How about an unforgettable story and terrific characters? Sorry, nope! This movie is all frosting and effervescence, no substance at all.

What you will get is fantastic music and some of the most dazzling cinematic choreography ever filmed, culminating in a groundbreaking climactic 17-minute ballet sequence that paved the way for the “Broadway Melody” sequence in Singin’ in the Rain, among others.

For an unforgettable story with terrific characters in a movie with music and dancing, look no further than Strictly Ballroom, Baz Luhrmann’s first and best film.

What starts as an edgy, in-your-face mockumentary satirizing the rigid pretensions of people who take competitive ballroom dancing way too seriously morphs by imperceptible degrees into a complicated tale of generations and families, ultimately turning in a crowd-pleasing fairy-tale ending that makes me weep for joy every time I watch it.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: An American in Paris: Romantic complications. Fine family viewing. Strictly Ballroom: Some suggestive humor and brief sexual content (nothing explicit); skimpy dancing costumes; comic drunkenness; several instances of profanity. Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

