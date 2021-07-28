Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 07.18.21

1960s flicks and a cartoon from 2014 make the latest list.

Check out a trio of movies.
Check out a trio of movies. (photo: Pixabay)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

From our July 18-31 issue


Dr. Strangelove (1964) — PICK

El Dorado (1967) — PICK

Ernest & Celestine (2014) — PICK


“It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but sifting the leaves remains a provocative challenge even today.”

So noted the USCCB Office for Film & Broadcasting capsule review for Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed Cold War black comedy Dr. Strangelove, accompanied by an ambiguous “L” rating (“limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling”).

With that caveat, the film fully deserves its towering reputation as a scathing antiwar satire — and the new 4K/BR/digital set is a good opportunity to sift the bitter leaves of its indictment of humanity, bringing about its doom through stubbornness, obsessiveness and stupidity.

There’s plenty of stubbornness and stupidity in Howard Hawks’ classic Western El Dorado, new on Blu-ray — but given the territory, you know John Wayne and Robert Mitchum will pull through.

Wayne plays an injured gunslinger who teams up with Mitchum, a sheriff compromised by heavy drinking. The plot — outnumbered heroes defending the sheriff’s office against a siege of outlaws — is familiar, but Hawks keeps it fresh (and funny).

The adorably anarchic animated charmer Ernest & Celestine, new on Blu-ray, is also about heroes triumphing over stubbornness and stupidity — in this case, a bold, artistic young mouse who forms an unlikely friendship with a crusty, ingenuous bohemian bear, challenging the cold war between bears and mice in their world.

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Dr. Strangelove: Battlefield imagery; absurdist treatment of nuclear war; sexual themes and innuendo; mild cursing. Teens and up. El Dorado: Gunplay and frontier violence; an off-screen suicide; drunkenness; mild cursing. Teens and up. Ernest & Celestine: Frightening situations. Fine family viewing.

 

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

