Home Video Picks & Passes 06.20.21

Four films make the list.

Register film critic offers his recent 'picks.'
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Arachnophobia (1990) — PICK

Charlotte’s Web (1973) — PICK

Places in the Heart (1984) — PICK

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) — PICK

This week’s eclectic small-town picks — a family-friendly horror-comedy, an okay cartoon version of a beloved children’s book, a spiritually fraught period drama, and an all-time classic Western — are brought to you by Hulu.

I’ll pitch the quietest movie first: Sally Field gives her best performance in Robert Benton’s earnest drama of Depression-era life in rural Texas, Places in the Heart

Field plays a Depression-era wife and mother whose life is shattered by tragedy. Without overtly moralizing, the film is wise about good and evil in everyday choices and real-life situations. 

Morally significant themes include prejudice, violence, fortitude, self-sacrifice and generosity.

Jeff Daniels is endearing in a very different small-town scenario, a new doctor in a small town where people keep mysteriously dying — though the title, Arachnophobia, gives it away. The 1973 Hanna-Barbera Charlotte’s Web doesn’t do justice to E.B. White’s classic, but it probably beats the live-action Walden Media version. 

And John Ford’s masterful The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance pits two very different American icons — John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart — against one another, in the process raising fundamental questions about America and the Western.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Arachnophobia: Suspense and menace; graphic shots of spider bites and dead bodies; a brief shower scene (nothing explicit); brief language. Teens and up. Charlotte’s Web: Nothing problematic. Fine family viewing. Places in the Heart: A few disturbing scenes; an adulterous affair (no sex or nudity). Teens and up. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance: Some strong frontier violence. Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

