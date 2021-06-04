Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 06.06.21

A sci-fi flick gets a thumbs-up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Chicken Run (2000) — PICK

The Prince’s Voyage (2019) — PICK

Signs (2002) — PICK


A lovely, oddly fragmentary animated parable, The Prince’s Voyage (streaming on Amazon and elsewhere) from French animation directors Jean-François Laguionie and Xavier Picard, is a retro sci-fi tale of sorts, set on a Planet of the Apes-type world of isolated cultures of anthropomorphic monkeys at different levels of development.

Somehow a dignified old prince from a medieval community crosses the sea, arriving at a turn-of-the-20th-century world governed by ominous social norms and narrow-minded scientific dogmatists who reject the notion of monkey societies beyond their own.

Fortunately, the prince falls in with the young adopted son of open-minded scientists who welcome him as evidence of a larger world. Later the story expands further to embrace an idyllic third world.

The film intriguingly noodles a range of social themes in thoughtful, never didactic ways. It also leaves loose ends unresolved, suggesting a chapter torn from a larger work. (Laguionie fans will recognize thematic and narrative connections to his 1999 film A Monkey’s Tale.)

Also new on Amazon: Aardman’s delightful animated escape flick Chicken Run and M. Night Shyalaman’s theologically tangled alien-invasion movie Signs … both starring Mel Gibson.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Chicken Run: Mild menace, fleeting mild innuendo. Kids and up. The Prince’s Voyage: Mild menace and unsettling themes. Older kids and up. Signs: Menace and violence; crass language; religious questioning. Teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

