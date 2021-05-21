Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Home Video Picks & Passes 05.23.21

A brightly animated feature gets a thumbs-up for families with older kids.

The Register film critic offers his latest 'pick.'
The Register film critic offers his latest 'pick.' (photo: Shutterstock / Shutterstock)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Flight (2012) — PASS

Rio (2011) — PICK


Fans of Denzel Washington and addiction/recovery dramas may be curious about Flight, a critically praised film now on Amazon Prime and Hulu. 

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Washington as a gifted commercial pilot who pulls off a brilliant, lifesaving crash-landing while drunk and high on cocaine — a riveting setup that declines into a routine story hampered by clichéd characters and extremely harsh content.

Flight raises questions about God, hinting that the protagonist’s life could be unraveling to bring him to sobriety — but also bizarrely stereotypes Christian characters and isn’t ultimately interested in religious questions. I can’t recommend it.

I can recommend the brightly animated Rio, now on Amazon Prime, to families with older kids.

Set in director Carlos Saldanha’s native Rio de Janeiro, it’s a celebration of the city and its culture, from notable landmarks — above all the omnipresent Christ the Redeemer statue — to the exuberance and flamboyant costumes of Carnaval.

Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway star as a pair of rare macaws who might come together to save their species — if they can avoid poachers and smugglers. 

Jemaine Clement, whose Shiny was a high point in Moana, has a similarly show-stopping villain song as a bad cockatoo (Pretty Bird).

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Flight: Intense disaster sequence; extended nudity and sexual content; extreme drug and alcohol abuse; heavy profane and harsh language. Rio: Some menacing scenes; mildly rude and risqué humor. Older kids and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up