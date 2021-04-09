Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 04.11.21

The Register film critic offers his recent 'picks.'
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Acas, My Home (2020) — PICK

My Fair Lady (1964) — PICK

Open Range (2003) — PICK

 

Whether you’re a “Benedict Option” fan or a skeptic, the Sundance award-winner Acas, My Home — an engrossing documentary about a family leading a seemingly idyllic, marginal existence — offers rich food for thought and discussion.

In Romania’s Vcreti Nature Park in the Bucharest Delta, a father, mother and nine children live in sprawling wetlands amid chickens, dogs and pigs, running wild and dodging social workers. 

They’ve lived this way for decades — but the title shot, a drone reveal displaying first the vastness of their wild surroundings before exposing their proximity to the sprawling urban landscape of Bucharest, clarifies the fragility of their situation.

Director Radu Ciorniciuc leaves us pondering the knottiness of this crisis: Their way of life is unsustainable and in some ways debilitating, yet also beautiful, and there are no easy ways forward. (Now on Blu-ray; also available streaming.)

What else is out there? Netflix is now streaming the classic 1964 musical My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. And on Amazon Prime, Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall are solid in the laconic neo-Western Open Range.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Acas, My Home: Mature themes, language. Teens and up. My Fair Lady: Nothing objectionable. Open Range: Strong violence, profanity and crude language. Older teens and up.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

