Home Video Picks & Passes 03.28.21

‘The Ten Commandments’ is a ‘pick.’

This classic Bible-themed film has an annual viewing by many during Holy Week.
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Ten Commandments (1956) — PICK

Just in time for Easter, Cecil B. DeMille’s classic The Ten Commandments celebrates 65 years with a new three-disc 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray edition, with the whole film on the 4K disc and two Blu-rays splitting the film. Both versions include an invaluable, highly informative commentary track by Katherine Orrison, author of Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic, The Ten Commandments, also available in earlier home-video editions. Not in this edition: DeMille’s 1923 silent The Ten Commandments (included, with its own commentary track by Orrison, in previous editions) or the making-of documentary The Ten Commandments: Making Miracles offered 10 years ago in the 55th-anniversary edition.

The film itself was DeMille’s magnum opus, suffused with all his considerable talent for archaic staginess, melodramatic pageantry and opulent spectacle. Dated even in its day, it has something of the world of silent film about it. Yet an aura of King-Jamesesque authority and grandeur hangs over it, with Charlton Heston’s statuesque presence and rumbling line readings completing the effect. It’s a 1950s American take on the Exodus, both Christian and Protestant. For good and for ill, it’s as much a testament and a fixture of traditional American ideals and affections as a courthouse display of the stone tablets, and as weighty and solid.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Stylized violence, oppression of slaves and torture; melodramatic romantic complications; mild sensuality. Older kids and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

