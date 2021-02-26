Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 02.28.21

Christopher Plummer gives one of his best non-antagonist performances in his supporting role.
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

 The Insider (1999) — PICK

One of Christopher Plummer’s best non-antagonist performances was in his supporting role as 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s The Insider, a brilliant fact-based drama starring a conflicted, introverted Russell Crowe as Jeffrey Wigand, a scientist-turned-whistleblower in the tobacco industry.

 Plummer’s air of aristocratic privilege and his formidable-but-not-invincible demeanor are ideally suited to the complex portrait of the TV news icon. Plummer’s Wallace is a crusty figure capable of out-blustering an angry Hezbollah bodyguard on the other man’s home turf, yet ultimately unable to stand up to pressure from CBS (under threat of lawsuit from Brown & Williamson) to spike an explosive interview with Wigand.

What initially looks like a celebration of investigative journalism in the tradition of All the President’s Men or The Post becomes a more complex account of the crushing power of all large corporations, including those that bring us the news. Only Al Pacino’s Lowell Bergman, a CBS producer who persuades Wigand to tell his story, comes off relatively unscathed. It’s a sobering examination of courage, cowardice, corruption and the potentially catastrophic costs of telling the truth. 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Heavy use of strong language. Older teens and up.

 

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

